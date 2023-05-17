The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dear Abby

Dear Abby is written by Jeanne Phillips.

DEAR ABBY: I have seen you mention in your column your cookbooklets of favorite recipes. I hope the meatloaf recipe is included. Years ago, I cut out your meatloaf recipe, and it’s been a staple at my house ever since. I did make one significant change: I use ground bison instead of beef. It’s healthier and tastes great. Thanks, Abby, for your years of entertaining, wise words. — NANCY M. IN OREGON

DEAR NANCY: I’m pleased you have enjoyed preparing (and eating!) that meatloaf, and I was intrigued that you substituted bison for the beef. I’m pleased to share the recipe again, and yes, it’s included in my cookbooklet set. I have made it for years. It makes delicious sandwiches the second day if there’s any left over.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you