DEAR ABBY: Regarding "Tall Person Sympathizer" (Feb. 28), whose very tall husband and son hate the comments they receive, I am 6 feet, 8 inches tall, so I can relate. One does feel like part of a freak show and have to deal with things most average height people don't think twice about, like, "Can I fit in that car?" or "Where can I buy clothes that fit?" And that tired basketball question. Yep, even at my age of 64 I still hear it.
But the questions don't bother me much anymore -- except for "How's the weather up there?" Now when someone asks the height question, I quickly respond with the obviously wrong answer of 5 feet 6. It always gets a laugh, and there usually is a little small talk after that, and I may even ask them their height. Then I tell them, I am 80 inches tall, which is true, and let them figure it out.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
