DEAR ABBY: I was diagnosed with chronic heart failure seven years ago. It has no cure. I want to see and do more before my life is over. My husband and I have been married 29 years. After talking about this with my therapist, I was finally able to express it to my husband. He said he understands, but we will need to save for a trip and won't be able to go until late next year.
I have told him I need to go somewhere to see more of the world very soon. I'd be willing to go by myself. He told me we needed to close out an old bank account in which there was $3,000. We have spent other money I don't think was necessary. We are going to his sister's wedding in a few months, which will cost around $2,500, and he's already talking about how he's going to take his annual vacation to see his family.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
