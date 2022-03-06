Goodness gracious, it’s income tax time again.
Jean wondered how much her 2021 income tax refunds were going to be as she looked at the pile of papers on the table in front of her. She had some other bills to pay.
Her friend would be coming soon with her laptop to help Jean file her tax returns online.
Jean wanted to file as early as possible to avoid some sneaky scammer stealing her refund. Her other priorities were to see whether she qualified for the federal child tax credit and the West Virginia income tax credits related to the Homestead Exemption she got on her property taxes.
Sad to say, some mean scammer in Detroit or maybe even the Yukon could simply make up income and tax amounts and fraudulently file her tax returns. The scammer could collect the fake refunds even in situations where one would not have been owed without the fraudulent amounts. It just takes some basic identity information to send in the fake returns first and steal Jean’s refunds. She won’t know it happened until her own tax returns are rejected.
Plus, the scammer can use Jean’s identity information for more thefts, leaving her with a lot of paperwork to claim her actual tax refund and stop credit card and other financial losses.
Jean was excited about the income tax credits she was eligible for. Each dollar of a credit eliminates a dollar of tax. Also, some types of tax credits can increase the amount of a refund when one is owed.
To claim any federal or state credit, Jean has to file tax returns, but does not have to itemize any deductions.
Federal law provides a child tax credit for anyone with certain levels of income who is raising one or more children.
Across the country, many working grandparents are raising their grandchildren and may be eligible for the 2021 federal child tax credit and the earned income tax credit.
During the past year, the federal government has made monthly payments for each child to custodial parents/grandparents earning up to certain amounts of income, and they may also receive an income tax credit if the child is 18 or younger. The amount of the potential credit is included in Letter 6419 sent by the Internal Revenue Service. Learn more at https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/advance-child-tax-credit-payments-in-2021.
Federal law also provides an earned income tax credit for anyone with lower income who is raising one or more children of qualifying ages.
Working grandparents who are raising grandchildren may be eligible for the earned income tax credit. The amount is based on earnings from employment (not government benefits) and the number of dependents. More information is available at https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/individuals/earned-income-tax-credit. On the West Virginia level, Jean and other older or disabled homeowners can benefit from two income tax credits that are available after signing up for the Homestead Exemption on their property taxes.
As part of our state’s property tax system, the Homestead Exemption program is available for homeowners who are age 65 and older or permanently disabled. The $20,000 exemption, or non-taxable amount, reduces the assessed value and total property taxes owed on owner-occupied residential property. Each person must sign up at their county assessor’s office during the qualifying period, as Jean had.
There is no income requirement or limitation for the Homestead Exemption on property taxes.
At income tax time, homeowners qualifying for the Homestead Exemption may be eligible for the Senior Citizens Tax Credit to lower West Virginia income taxes. The State Tax Department’s Form SCTC-1, sent out in January each year, will list the amount of the tax credit that can be claimed.
There is a specific income requirement for Senior Citizens Tax Credit eligibility, which is determined when calculating the amounts for the West Virginia tax return.
The second state income tax credit for homeowners qualifying for the Homestead Exemption is the Homestead Excess Property Tax Credit. When a person’s or couple’s residential property taxes exceed 4% of their income, they are eligible for a tax credit for the excess amount. The maximum credit is $1,000.
If a taxpayer qualifies for both state credits, the amount of the Senior Citizens Tax Credit will reduce the amount of the Homestead Excess Property Tax Credit that can be claimed.
Additional information on the West Virginia tax credits is available at https://tax.wv.gov/Individuals/SeniorCitizens/Pages/SeniorCitizensTaxCredit.aspx.
For assistance with legal issues, including tax questions, contact West Virginia Senior Legal Aid at 800-229-5068 if you are a state resident age 60 or over. The staff attorney will help you at no charge.