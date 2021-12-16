HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature novelist Eliot Parker and playwright Kris Hall, both appearing in person.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
Eliot Parker is the author of six novels: “Breakdown at Clear River,” “Making Arrangements,” “Fragile Brilliance,” “Code for Murder,” “A Knife’s Edge” and “A Final Call.” He currently teaches English at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), and hosts the podcast program “Now, Appalachia” across the Authors on the Air Global Radio Network and BlogTalk Radio, which profiles authors and publishers who live and write about Appalachia.
Kris Hall earned a master’s degree in playwriting at Rutgers University, studying under Roger Cornish, an expert on British theatre. While living in New York, Kris met his future wife, Kim, at a reading of his play, “The Fabian Waltz.” The feminist beliefs of the Victorian characters intrigued Kim, who asked to meet the playwright. They’ve been together ever since. Inky the cat is Kris’ faithful writing companion.
The “Writers Can Read” open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month all year from 7-8:30 p.m. in Heritage Station. The event features two award-winning, published authors that serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month. Afterward, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
