HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Democratic Women's Club will host the upcoming 55th West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women's Annual Meeting Sept. 13-15 at the Double Tree by Hilton, 1001 3rd Ave., Huntington.
Delegates of Democratic Women's Clubs from all over West Virginia will get together for this annual event.
The 55th anniversary meeting will feature West Virginia women leaders sharing stories of breaking barriers in politics, safe communities, West Virginia courts, voting, leadership and more.
A reception and auction is scheduled for Sept. 13. The business session takes place Sept. 14. Workshops are scheduled for Sept. 13-14. The banquet is Sept. 14.
For more information, go to West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women's Facebook page.