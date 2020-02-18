HUNTINGTON — The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County will have a luncheon and monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington.
The program will include a gubernatorial question and answer panel with Democratic candidates Jody Murphy, Ben Salango, and Ron Stollings. Democratic candidates for other offices will introduce themselves and speak briefly.
A luncheon buffet will be served at a cost of $15 (checks preferred). Reservations are required by Feb. 26. Those planning to attend must RSVP directly to President Betty Stepp by calling or texting 304-634-6762. Reservations may be made by email at stppbjs35@aol.com.
Annual club dues for 2020 in the amount of $10 are due and may be paid at the luncheon. Registered Democrats are welcome to attend and join the organization.