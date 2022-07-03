HUNTINGTON — Dennis Bills is a retired businessman who was raised in a non-musical family in Logan, West Virginia. He attended Marshall University in pursuit of a teaching career.
Now, he is an “old-time” folk musician in the Stony Point String Band.
“And you know, life has a way of working things out for you,” Bills said.
Bills said his musical talent stems from his mother, who was the only other person in his family growing up who could sing. In the eighth grade, he joined the glee club, and he has been involved with music ever since.
In high school, Bills said he sang solos on the radio and in the church choir, but he’ll never forget the first time he decided to play a string instrument.
“When I was a child, probably about 6 or 7 years old, I remember going to somebody’s house, and there in the corner was a guitar,” he said. “I didn’t know what it was at the time, but I remember taking my thumb and running it across those strings … and that’s what made me want a guitar.”
After that, he asked his mother for a guitar for Christmas.
“I thought I could do anything. I thought I could play anything,” he said. “I remember going out in the backyard, strum on that guitar that I didn’t even know how to tune, and eventually I learned to play.”
Today, Bills plays the guitar, the mandolin, the clawhammer “old-time” banjo and, for the string band, a fiddle.
Bills’ favorite instrument is the clawhammer banjo, because it has a “haunting” sound when played by itself. He even came in fifth place in the old-time banjo category at the Vandalia Gathering Contest in Charleston in late May.
His wife convinced him to learn to play the fiddle after watching a woman play the violin in a Celtic ladies’ group at a Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) concert.
He eventually took an intermediate course under David Bing, of the Bing Brothers Band of Huntington, at a workshop called “Allegheny Echoes” in Snowshoe, West Virginia. He practiced every night for several hours until he learned to play.
“You might say, ‘The rest is history,’” Bills said.
Bills has played the fiddle for nearly 26 years, jamming with friends, at festivals with the band and at Huntington Old Time Dance and Music, or “HOTDAM.” He said he kept going back to the workshops and estimated he has learned around 150 to 200 tunes.
When he started to become better at playing the fiddle, Bills said he wanted to “keep it alive” by joining musical groups, including the Stony Point String Band — an all-acoustic old-time band featuring a bass, fiddle, a mandolin and a clawhammer banjo.
The band plays for venues around Huntington, retirement homes and for their nonprofit old-time music and square dancing organization, HOTDAM, at Heritage Farm.
“We include the people, we bring the people into it and we’ll give them songs to sing that they can sing along with us, so it’s entertaining for them also,” Bills said. “The group that we have decided that we wanted to continue promoting old-time dancing as well as music.”
He said when Heritage Farm has festivals, the band will often host an “instrument zoo.” They leave their instruments on tables for people, especially children, to touch and play with, with the hope of inspiring future musicians like Bills when he first saw a guitar all those years ago.
“You never know (whose life) you’re going to touch,” he said. “We hope that we’re making a difference in somebody’s life, and I’m sure that we have.”
Bills said the band tries to have jams in the park during the summertime where anyone can play along. He said they also mentored several young people, especially college students, in playing old-time music.
“I think that’s our purpose in life, spread the old-time music, and people that I play with love it just as much as I do,” Bills said about the band.
Most of all, Bills wants to be remembered as someone who made an overall difference in others’ lives.
For more information about the Stony Point String Band’s schedule of events this summer, visit their Facebook page.