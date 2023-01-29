HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders will host its inaugural “Mandi-Ball” (a play on the word “mandible”), from 6 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.
The ball will feature heavy hors-d’oeuvres, cocktails, dancing and trivia — but according to a news release, it’s about more than just having fun with alumni and students of the Communications Disorders program. The department hopes to raise money to increase student scholarships for the prestigious program.
“While the cost of a graduate degree at Marshall University is affordable, our students still leave with debt that often takes years to eliminate,” Pam Holland, department chair and graduate program director, said in the release. “If we can assist in just a small way, we have made a difference.”
The event will give current students, alumni and community members the opportunity to reconnect, reminisce, advocate and network while helping establish the next generation of speech pathologists for success while receiving their education.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Purchase an alumni ticket for yourself: $100
Purchase an alumni ticket for you and a guest: $175
Purchase a student ticket for yourself: $25
Purchase a student ticket for yourself and a guest: $50
Purchase class and/or company tickets for:
5 people in your cohort/company $450 ($90/ticket)
10 people in your cohort/company $800 ($80/ticket)
15 people in your cohort/company $1,225 ($75/ticket)
“The student scholarship was created to honor James Lackey, 33°.” Holland said. “Mr. Lackey has been with the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation since it began its affiliation with the Department of Communication Disorders in 2002. What most people do not know is that he also was the West Virginia representative for the Scottish Rite Orient of West Virginia. The West Virginia Scottish Rite provides one scholarship to a graduate student at Marshall University and one to a student at West Virginia University. We are establishing this scholarship to honor him and his dedication to our program.”
The Department of Communication Disorders prepares students to make positive contributions to the professional community of speech-language pathology. Students are trained to be lifelong learners who understand and appreciate their responsibility in the fields of speech pathology and audiology.
The department boasts 100% rate of graduates passing the National Praxis Exam for each of the past 5 years. For more information on the Department of Communication Disorders, visit www.marshall.edu/communication-disorders/.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.