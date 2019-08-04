HUNTINGTON — A depression support group will meet at 5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month at Trinity Church of God, 2688 3rd Ave., Huntington.
This is for anyone dealing with depression and related issues to come together and learn about what can be done to improve quality of life in a confidential, Christ-centered setting. It is supported by the West Virginia Depression and Bipolar Alliance and led by Christina Schreiber.
For more information, contact Schreiber via email at christina.mu08@ymail.com or the church at 304-522-7313.