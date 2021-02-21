The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education has awarded STEM-minded Educator Grants to 86 West Virginia educators across the state, according to a news release. The purpose of the program is to fund student-centered STEM projects designed to engage them in interdisciplinary STEM learning.

The STEM-minded Educator Grant Program will award up to $1,000 for materials or technology that can be used in the classroom in the student’s home.

“West Virginia students must be prepared to be productive citizens in a world driven by a STEM-focused marketplace, and this grant opportunity provides educators with the support needed to challenge and motivate students with an innovative approach,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “We want to equip students, families and school personnel with the tools necessary to become active learners.”

Recipients of the 2021 STEM-minded Educator Grants include:

CABELL COUNTY

  • Sara Barraclough, Spring Hill Elementary School
  • Meghan Salter, Martha Elementary School

PUTNAM COUNTY

  • Christina Davis, West Teays Elementary School
  • Suzanne Smith, Hurricane Town Elementary School
  • Angela D. Abbott, George Washington Middle School
  • Chastity Miller, Buffalo Elementary School
  • Jeneva Crum, Hometown Elementary School

WAYNE COUNTY

  • Erin Brooks, East Lynn Elementary School

To learn more about STEM-focused grant opportunities, visit https://wvde.us/stemmindedwv/.

