CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education recognized 101 educators on March 15, as part of this year’s National Board Certification Recognition Celebration at the West Virginia Culture Center. The honorees represent the 35 new National Board Certified Teachers as well as the 66 educators who successfully renewed their certification last year.
National Board Certification is the gold standard credential for educators in the United States. NBC symbolizes accomplished practice beyond licensure. The rigorous process, which can take three years to complete, has four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practice and learning environment; and effective/reflective practice.
“The data is clear about National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) and their profound impact on student learning,” said state Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The West Virginia Department of Education wholeheartedly supports National Board Certification precisely for the outcomes that benefit students and teachers alike. We commend our educators’ commitment to pursue this important credential, especially during the challenging times we have experienced over the past two years.”
West Virginia’s support of the program has led to the state ranking 13th in the nation for the percentage of NBCTs, 17th in the nation for the number of new NBCTs and 19th in the nation for the number of NBC renewals. Currently, there are 1,144 NBCTs in the state.
In addition to an annual $3,500 salary supplement provided by WVDE, most counties also support NBCTs with additional salary enhancements. WVDE provides mentors to assist those pursuing their certification, and it also reimburses the $1,900 in fees associated with the application process.
New board-certified teachers in this region:
Boone County: Caspia Sheppard
Cabell County: Lauren Arvon, Kristen Austin, Rhonda France and Andrew Richardson
Putnam County: Stacy Davis and Sarah Gibson
Renewals:
Boone County: Loren Berry
Cabell County: Teresa Ball, Maggie Chenoweth and Anna Holst
Mingo County: Christine Cline
Putnam County: Miranda Saul, Laura Shabdue and Rachelle Williams
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.