It was a historic and unusual time as the eyes of the world were briefly on West Virginia was the last state to not have a confirmed case of coronavirus. The worry in many circles was that the citizens of the Mountain State would not take the crisis seriously.
The local gig economy, however, was already well-aware of the harsh reality that was to come.
During this time of pandemic, days can seem like weeks as each hour brings new information on the extent of the crisis.
On Friday, March 13, the Paramount Arts Center, located in Ashland, in a state that chronicled their first case of the virus on March 9, decided to shut down all live shows for the next 30 days. In Huntington, the V Club, The Woods WV, Black Sheep Burrito and other venues soon followed suit. For musicians, restaurant workers and other in the gig economy, the change in reality was brutal. With no more work and no more income, it was the worst news ever.
In the week ahead of the shutdowns, a brief but interesting reality took hold. In places like Nashville, the mountains of Boone, North Carolina, and on the spring break beaches of Florida and elsewhere, a new term appeared with “gig-shaming.” Just a short time ago, musicians and others who tried to keep their gigs happening were lauded. Soon, as many artists had to shut down their live shows and self-quarantining was viewed to be the best way to end this pandemic, those few musicians who continued gigs against the advice of the doctors and government soon faced backlash, or gig-shaming.
Thankfully, that did not seem to happen here in the Tri-State. Fortunately, to go along with new terms added to the language like gig-shaming, other phrases appeared such as “live streaming” and “virtual tipping.” There was a change in the way some folks were thinking as the notion came into vogue of “turning lemons into lemonade.” Many local, regional and national artists are turning to the digital world that we all live in to make concerts happen online on the various live video platforms that exist, and they are getting paid through virtual tipping sites such as Venmo, Zelle and PayPal.
Still, those efforts will only go so far as to filling the wage gap being experienced by musicians and other parts of the gig economy. But there are some resources being made available that you can possibly seek out that may be able to help.
First of all, it is important for all to pay attention to what the local, state and national governments are contemplating as far as jump-starting the economy. A Congressional stimulus is in the works to give every adult American funds. So, it might be a good thing to make sure you are on that list if it happens, and to come up with a permanent address should you not have one.
Another source of possible help for struggling musicians is the MusiCares organization run by the Grammy Awards Recording Academy, which can be accessed at grammy.com/musicares.
There have been a number of helpful websites for musicians and others in the gig economy created that have appeared in recent days and one of the best is the Covid-19 Freelance Artist Resources page. The site was set up to “serve freelance artists, and those interested in supporting the independent artist community. This includes, but is not limited to, actors, designers, producers, technicians, stage managers, musicians, composers, choreographers, visual artists, filmmakers, craft artists, teaching artists, dancers, writers & playwrights, photographers, etc.”
On the COVID-19 Freelance Artist Resources, you will find many articles and guides on preparedness in this new reality as well as advocacy and legal help. There is also a long list of national grants and relief funds from 501©3 nonprofit organizations and unions such as 3Arts, the Foundation for Contemporary Arts, New York Foundation for the Arts (visual arts heavy), Rauschenberg Foundation, Alliance of Artist Communities, Haven Foundation, Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Emergency Grant for the visual arts, Dramatists Guild Foundation, CERF + The Artists Safety Net, Actors Fund (not just for actors), AGMA Relief Fund, Shade Literary Arts, Queer Writers of Color Relief Fund, Local 802 Emergency Relief for musicians, National Writers Union, Freelance Solidarity Project, PEN America Writers Emergency Fund, Musicians Foundation Emergency Fund, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, International Bluegrass Music Association — Bluegrass Trust Fund, The Blues Foundation: The Hart Fund for musicians, Authors League Fund for writers, Jazz Foundation for musicians, Listings Project, Women Photograph and the The Artists’ Fellowship.
The Covid-19 Freelance Artist Resources page can be found at covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com/.
Meanwhile, more and more every day, local, regional and national artists are hosting live music performances on Facebook Live, Instagram, Youtube Live, Twitchy and other platforms. One good source for news on upcoming live broadcasts is jambase.com, where you will also find a list of music-related movies that we can view online as we quarantine. Also, go to npr.org for a list of upcoming livestreaming concerts in the weeks ahead. The website theboot.com has a list of online country music concerts that are in the pipeline, including the Grand Ole Opry and more. Other sources include relix.com/live and rollingstone.com.