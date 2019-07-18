HD Media
LOGAN, W.Va. - "Deadly Divide: The Hatfield & McCoy Story," the all-new outdoor drama from The Aracoma Story Inc., debuted last week at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park.
The show, written by local playwright and former Logan resident Geoff Allen, centers on the infamous Hatfield and McCoy feud that took place in the 19th century.
The show is presented at 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, July 18-21 and July 25-28.
It so happens that one actor playing a role in the show about the feuding families is a direct descendant of one of the families featured in the story.
When the show hits the stage at Chief Logan State Park, Jason McCoy will play the role of Asa Harmon McCoy, which happens to be his great-great-great-grandfather in real life.
McCoy said he appreciated the way the script has been written. Not all adaptations of the story have been handled in an accurate way. He said Geoff Allen, the playwright, has gotten it right.
"I am proud to be a part of this version," McCoy said.
McCoy said he wants everyone to know that Harmon was a man of principle.
"He believed he was on the right side of the war," he said. "He was not hiding in the cave as a coward, but to keep his family safe.
"I've heard these stories all my life," McCoy added. "It's surreal to be acting it out onstage. This story isn't a fantasy. It really happened. These were real people."
McCoy said "Deadly Divide" doesn't portray the McCoys and Hatfields as a murderous bunch of hillbillies. It shows them as two families that let pride get out of hand.
Advance general admission tickets can be purchased at Gatti's Pizza at the Fountain Place Mall, Pic Pac at Man, the Chief Logan Conference Center, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville and online at www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate starting at 7:30 p.m. the day of each show.
Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 10 and under. At the gate, tickets will cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 10 and under.
For more information, call 304-752-0253.