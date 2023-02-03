HUNTINGTON -- The Developmental Therapy Center invites people to dance and dine at its 22nd Annual Valentine Celebration.
The romantic evening will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Willow Ridge Events Center in Barboursville, and will feature dinner and dancing, an open bar, silent auction, and chance to win exclusive door prizes.
All proceeds raised will support DTC’S Many Hands, Many Minds, One Goal, Campaign for Growth.
“As a long-term Board Member, lip sync competitor and DTC supporter, trust me when I say this is a great event for a special cause,” Barry Burgess, managing partner of Somerville & Company, said in a news release. “You will enjoy the event, receive some nice gifts, and make a difference in some special kids’ lives. We need your support.”
For entertainment, watch as Huntington’s finest -- members of the police and fire departments -- dance battle it out in the 4th Annual Battle of the Badges.
Representatives of Dutch Miller, WSAZ, St. Joseph Catholic Schools, Sip Downtown Brasserie and G.D. Ritzy’s will sing their hearts out during the 7th Annual Local Celebrity Lip-Sync Battle Competition.
In addition, Lip-Sync Battle reigning champs Somerville & Company will return to the stage not to compete, but for a highly anticipated encore performance as the rock band KISS.
During the celebration, guests can also expect to enjoy a delicious and elegant dinner made with love by Rocco’s Ristorante, as well as light hors d’oeuvres provided by Boujee Boards by Roz. For dessert, guests can place bids on some of the best sweet treats in town.
