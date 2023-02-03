The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- The Developmental Therapy Center invites people to dance and dine at its 22nd Annual Valentine Celebration.

The romantic evening will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Willow Ridge Events Center in Barboursville, and will feature dinner and dancing, an open bar, silent auction, and chance to win exclusive door prizes.

