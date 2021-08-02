Griffin Hatfield stands before honorary judge Chris Hatton during the Developmental Therapy Center's 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Elks Lodge #313 in Huntington.
Guests arrive escorted by the Huntington Police Department for the Developmental Therapy Center's 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Elks Lodge #313 in Huntington.
Barry Burgess, right, poses with honorary judge Chris Hatton as he is charged with impersonating a rock star during the Developmental Therapy Center's 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Elks Lodge #313 in Huntington.
Griffin Hatfield stands before honorary judge Chris Hatton during the Developmental Therapy Center's 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Elks Lodge #313 in Huntington.
Guests arrive escorted by the Huntington Police Department for the Developmental Therapy Center's 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Elks Lodge #313 in Huntington.
Barry Burgess, right, poses with honorary judge Chris Hatton as he is charged with impersonating a rock star during the Developmental Therapy Center's 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Elks Lodge #313 in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Developmental Therapy Center hosted its 70th Birthday Celebration “Jail & Bail” Fundraiser Thursday evening at the Elks Lodge No. 313.
The fundraising event is one where otherwise law-abiding community members have set a “bail” amount, created a phony charge and solicited donations from family, friends and co-workers to support DTC.
Community members, including Sip Downtown Brasserie owner Allison White, donated their time to be “locked up” for a good cause. The Huntington Police Department agreed to escort the volunteer “jailbirds” to the Jail & Bail Lockup Celebration at the Elks Lodge, where each volunteer met with a judge who must release them from DTC’s holding cell when their “bail” had been secured.
All proceeds from the event support DTC’S Many Hands, Many Minds, One GOAL, Campaign for Growth.
“DTC has remained, and will continue to remain a strong support system for children and adults who have special needs in our community,” said Leslie Comer-Porter, executive director, in a news release.
Developmental Therapy Center, initially known as the Cerebral Palsy Clinic, began July 31, 1951.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.