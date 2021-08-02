The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Developmental Therapy Center hosted its 70th Birthday Celebration “Jail & Bail” Fundraiser Thursday evening at the Elks Lodge No. 313.

The fundraising event is one where otherwise law-abiding community members have set a “bail” amount, created a phony charge and solicited donations from family, friends and co-workers to support DTC.

Community members, including Sip Downtown Brasserie owner Allison White, donated their time to be “locked up” for a good cause. The Huntington Police Department agreed to escort the volunteer “jailbirds” to the Jail & Bail Lockup Celebration at the Elks Lodge, where each volunteer met with a judge who must release them from DTC’s holding cell when their “bail” had been secured.

All proceeds from the event support DTC’S Many Hands, Many Minds, One GOAL, Campaign for Growth.

“DTC has remained, and will continue to remain a strong support system for children and adults who have special needs in our community,” said Leslie Comer-Porter, executive director, in a news release.

Developmental Therapy Center, initially known as the Cerebral Palsy Clinic, began July 31, 1951.

