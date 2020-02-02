HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Feb. 8, Developmental Therapy Center (DTC) will celebrate its most successful fundraiser of the year, best known as the 19th annual Valentine Celebration.
The event will be held at the DoubleTree in Huntington. All proceeds raised will go toward DTC’s Building Home Campaign for Growth, designed to alleviate the costs of its mortgage, renovation debt and future renovations, and purchase necessary therapy equipment for patients.
DTC, at 803 7th Ave. in Huntington, is a nonprofit therapy center that provides access to occupational, physical, speech-language therapy and special instruction services to children and adults in the community who have disabilities.
Guests at the Valentine event will enjoy dinner and drinks, desserts donated from local bakeries and restaurants, an interactive dessert game called Dessert Dash, a silent auction, dancing and music, and — for the fourth year in a row — the Local Celebrity Lip-Sync Battle, emceed by Kindred Communications’ Jason Toy.
Contestants for this year’s Local Celebrity Lip-Sync Battle are:
- CJ Blosser of Dutch Miller Automotive
- Carol Templeton, Justina White, Angel Blake, Kristy Wiley and Breana Moore of St. Joseph Catholic Schools
- Melanie Shafer, Sarah Sager, Katie Wilson and Amber Sipe of WSAZ
- Barry Burgess and his band of Somerville & Company
Excitement for the event has been building, as Somerville & Company and St. Joseph Catholic hope to end their year long rivalry after tying for first place in last year’s lip sync battle. Both groups promise an even better performance at the Feb. 8 event.
New this year will be DTC’s Battle of the Badges, which will feature the Huntington Police Department and the Huntington Fire Department competing in a “Boogie Down Challenge.”
Both departments’ representatives have been rehearsing regularly and promise a few “surprises” that will excite the audience on Feb. 8.
“It’s a wonderful cause,” Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said in a video previewing the event. “We have a minimum of seven firefighters we are bringing to the stage. They are really looking forward to this.”
Tickets for the event, which are $85 per person or $170 for couples, can be purchased online at https://developmentaltherapycenter.com/ under “Events” or by visiting the facility at 803 7th Ave. in Huntington.