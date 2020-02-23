On Saturday, Feb. 8, Developmental Therapy Center celebrated Valentine’s Day early with its 19th annual Valentine Celebration at the DoubleTree in Huntington. The night kicked off with a cocktail hour that led into a dessert dash, video presentations, dinner, DTC’s first Battle of the Badges, its famous Local Celebrity Lip-Sync Battle and dancing.
The Battle of the Badges included the local Huntington Fire Department and the Huntington Police Department, which went head-to-head as they competed in the Boogie Down Challenge, won by the Fire Department.
“It is an honor and a privilege to participate in the Developmental Therapy Valentine Celebration. They provide an invaluable service to area children,” said Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader.
The Lip-Sync Battle participants included returning tied champions Somerville & Company and St. Joseph High School principals and staff, along with Dutch Miller’s CJ Blosser and WSAZ’s Sarah Sager, Katie Wilson, Melanie Shafer, Amber Sipe and Andrew Colegrove. Somerville & Company, with a KISS performance that included real flames, were declared the battle champions.
The event successfully raised funds to support DTC’s “Building Home Campaign for Growth,” a capital campaign focused on eliminating DTC’s building mortgage and renovation debt, completing additional renovations, and purchasing therapy equipment for patients.
“My favorite part of hosting this event is seeing the community come together to support DTC, watching our guests enjoy the Celebration with their significant others, and viewing our guests’ amazement as they watch DTC’s video presentation and realize the invaluable services DTC offers to the community,” said Leslie Comer-Porter, executive director.
“We are very thankful the Huntington Fire Department and Huntington Police Department joined hands with DTC to offer an entertaining performance for our guests to enjoy this year.”
For more information on what DTC offers or future events, visit www.developmentaltherapycenter.com or follow the agency on Facebook.