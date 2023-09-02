CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Behavioral Health has launched the BBH Clearinghouse, an online database of evidence-based practices to help individuals, families, providers, schools, communities, and other partners make informed decisions about selecting effective prevention, early intervention, treatment, and recovery services.
The BBH Clearinghouse is funded through grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, according to a news release.
Approximately two years in the making, the BBH Clearinghouse was created through extensive research by subject-matter experts, graduate assistants, and Marshall University faculty; feedback from a collaborative advisory workgroup; and coordination by BBH staff, Community Access, and Terzetto Creative.
“West Virginians deserve knowledge of and access to quality behavioral health services,” Dawn Frohna, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, said in the release. “The BBH Clearinghouse is a tool to save time when exploring and implementing behavioral health services proven to have positive outcomes.”
BBH also funds several helplines through SAMHSA funding, operated by First Choice Services, to assist West Virginians in need of behavioral health supports. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498) are available 24/7 and include call, chat and text options.
