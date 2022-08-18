The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — An annual celebration of blues music and Appalachian tradition will return to Huntington this weekend.

The 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival will be held at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington. The festival pays tribute to one of the city’s own — blues legend “Diamond Teeth Mary” McClain.

Diamond Teeth Mary McClain

Mary McClain was born Mary Smith on Aug. 27, 1902, in Huntington. McClain was a blues legend who performed at Carnegie Hall, the White House, the Apollo Theatre and the Cotton Club.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you