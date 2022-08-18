HUNTINGTON — An annual celebration of blues music and Appalachian tradition will return to Huntington this weekend.
The 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival will be held at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington. The festival pays tribute to one of the city’s own — blues legend “Diamond Teeth Mary” McClain.
At the age of 13, McClain hopped on a train in front of what is now Heritage Station. Throughout her music career she worked with artists such as B.B. King, Big Mama Thornton, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday and Ray Charles.
McClain died in April 2000 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Following her death, her ashes were spread on the railroad in front of Heritage Station by blues harp player and her caretaker After Midnight Digger, according to previous Herald-Dispatch reporting.
The idea for the festival gained traction after that. Karen Combs, a director of the Huntington Blues Society, said a group of organizers started hosting the festival as it is today in 2010.
Combs said it is important to celebrate McClain’s legacy because “that’s our heritage. That’s our Appalachian blues heritage.” While Huntington is not a place someone may link to blues, such as places like Chicago or Memphis, the area does have its own style.
“I feel like the blues here in Appalachia is evolving with … a little taste of bluegrass in there, maybe a little country. We have our own style of blues here, and I feel like it’s overlooked,” Combs said.
The 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The free event will feature live music, food and more.
The festival lineup includes the Huntington Blues Society Allstar Jam Band, former bandmates of McClain’s Liz Pennock and Dr. Blues, and Jeremy Short, followed by a blues jam session.
Combs said the festival will include a kids’ harmonica lesson this year, adding that she wonders how someone like McClain’s life might be different if someone taught her music early. The lesson, which the Huntington Harmonica Club will give at 3 p.m., is a way to bring kids into the tradition of all music, not just blues.
The Salvation Army Dancers will perform at 2:30 p.m. An open mic will be from 4 to 6 p.m. The Red Caboose will have artisan goods on display. This year’s festival will also be a bookend to the Heritage Station Concert Series.
Sponsors include Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, the Huntington Blues Society, Huntington Harmonica Club, Michael Lyzenga Memorial Fund, DoubleTree by Hilton Huntington and Shops at Heritage Station.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
