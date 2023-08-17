The Huntington Blues Society Jam Band, pictured in this file photo at the 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival, will perform this evening as part of the Pullman Square iHeart Summer Concert Series.
The Huntington Blues Society Jam Band, pictured in this file photo at the 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival, will perform this evening as part of the Pullman Square iHeart Summer Concert Series.
HUNTINGTON — Diamond Teeth Mary was a quintessential blues musician, a woman who experienced a hard life at an early age who realized she had singing skills, so she hopped on a train while still a young teenager in 1915 and set out for a better life.
Diamond Teeth Mary, whose real name was Mary Smith McClain, went on to perform with iconic musicians like Billie Holiday, Charlie Parker, Duke Ellington, Count Basie and other greats of a long-lost era. She sang at the top clubs and venues of the first half of the 20th century, such as the famed Cotton Club, the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City, and even at the White House. Then, later in life, Mary found religion, got married and settled down for a while until she was rediscovered and she began to sing again.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.