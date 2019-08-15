HUNTINGTON - This weekend will be filled with blues music in the Jewel City as the Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival takes place this Friday, Aug. 16, followed by the Huntington Blues Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Both events take place at Heritage Station and are produced by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District in conjunction with the Huntington Blues Society. Heritage Station is located at 210 11th St.
The Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival will feature headlining act the Noah Wotherspoon Band along with Tony Harrah, the Three's Company Blues Band and the Huntington Blues Society Jam Band. The free show will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, with beer, soft drinks and food available.
On Saturday, the Huntington Blues Challenge will kick into high gear at Heritage Station. Now in its fifth year, the band competition will choose a winner among nine competing groups that will try for the $1,000 main prize and the chance to represent the Tri-State in the International Blues Challenge held every year in Memphis, Tennessee. The show is free and will last from 1 to 8 p.m.
Noah Wotherspoon grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and has lived and played music in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and now in the greater Cincinnati area. Like the winner of the upcoming Huntington Blues Challenge, Wotherspoon competed in the yearly event in Memphis and it did wonders for his career.
"We went to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis for the first time in 2012, and we made it into the finals of the competition," Wotherspoon said. "We went back down there again in 2013 but only made it to the semifinals. We tried again in 2015 and the band finally made it through. My band placed in second, and I somehow fooled them into giving me the annual Guitar Award. That was a really surreal experience. They gave me a Gibson 335 made in the Memphis factory, and I am forever grateful. That opened up a lot of doors for us as a band, and we started touring nationally more, and touring internationally after that. "
Like many other young musicians, Wotherspoon began to play various forms of rock and modern blues music as a teenager. But eventually he began to go back in time and discover the blues music of the early and mid-1900s.
"I had an older brother named Adam who gave me a guitar on my 11th birthday," said Wotherspoon. "I started to listen to music heavily around that time due to my brother's friend and his music. Like a lot of guys from my generation, I knew about Stevie Ray Vaughan by the time I was 13. Then someone recommended that I should go down to a blues jam that was happening at the Night Owl club in Dayton. A local guitarist named Tim Arnold, a phenomenal slide guitar player with a band called The Soulcasters, asked me one day, 'Hey, who are you listening to right now?' I told him Stevie Ray Vaughan, and then he said, 'That's great, but check out the other blues musicians that I listen to and trace it back to guys like Hubert Sumlin, Albert Collins and Muddy Waters,' and it really opened up my eyes."
After performing in Huntington this weekend, the Noah Wotherspoon Band will go on tour in Europe for a while.
"This will be out third time as a band touring Europe," Wotherspoon said. "We will be gone for the month of November, playing in places such as Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. We work with a family-run agency over there that is really great to us. "
Before heading overseas, however, Wotherspoon and crew stop in town to throw down in the Tri-State.
"I love West Virginia and I think it is beautiful," he said. "This will be our second time playing at the Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival. Diamond Teeth Mary led an illustrious life, and I read up on her and it looks like she played at the White House and the Apollo Theatre. We are honored to be a part of it again and honored to be headlining the festival and sharing the stage with the Huntington Blues Society. I think the Huntington Blues Society will be playing from 7 to 8 p.m., then we are playing from 8 to 9 p.m., then they will play again from 9 to 10 p.m., and then we close out the show from 10 until 11 p.m."