The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

November is an important month in the Dickerson household. Not only is it National Adoption Month and Aimee Dickerson’s birth month, but this November also marks the one-year anniversary of the family fostering another child.

Aimee and Zach Dickerson adopted their daughter, Emerson, in 2015. A few years later, they began looking into an international adoption, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that process. By circumstance, the Dickersons became involved in a fictive kin fostership, something they never expected or planned to do.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you