BARBOURSVILLE — There’s a new hangout in Barboursville at Central Avenue and Brady Street.
Located next to Main Street on Central, 1861 Public House is the newest business established by Jason Beter, who also owns Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews and The Corner Hoagies & Hops.
In addition to being a restaurateur, Beter owns Orbit’s Record Shop in Barboursville.
The name 1861 Public House has a double meaning — 1861 was not only the year that the Battle of Barboursville occurred in the American Civil War, but also was the year that Germany began exporting beer to the United States to support German immigrants serving in the Union Army.
The bar had a soft opening Dec. 10.
“At the beginning of the year, I decided I wanted to open a little bar and taproom in Barboursville as well as a record store. This space happened to be the perfect spot as there used to be a bar called Eliot’s Tavern. It’s been gone for about 15 years,” Beter explained. “We put a ton of work into it. This space used to be divided into offices. We tore all of the walls out, exposed the brick, tore the ceiling out, put all new duct work in, painted the ceiling and redid all of the electrical work. We had to completely gut and remodel the space.
“We started working on it in February, and we finished in December. In the middle of the process, we opened The Corner in Huntington, so we paused work here for a while to focus on getting it ready. We spent a good six months-plus of work before we opened.”
Now, 1861 Public House is a small pub offering a variety of 10-inch personal pan pizzas. All pizzas are $10, or $13 if you would rather have a cauliflower crust. One signature pie, “The Eliot,” is named for the pub that used to be in the same location. It has pepperoni, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and provolone. Another pizza is The Angelo, featuring pineapple, ham, bacon, jalapeno peppers and mozzarella. Customers can also build their own pizza with a selection of toppings such as sausage, banana peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
The bar offers 20 draft beers, including West Virginia brews from Huntington’s The Peddler, Charleston’s Bad Shepherd Beer Co. and Terra Alta’s High Ground Brewing. There’s also beer from Lexington’s Country Boy Brewing, as well as import beers like Gaffel from Cologne, Germany. The bar also offers a variety of liquors and mixed drinks.
“We are 100% independent and support independent breweries. Obviously independent breweries are a big thing. We also carry a house beer called Krystal Dawn Blond by Bad Shepherd, which is named after my wife. It’s a good entry into craft beer. It’s very light and smooth drinking,” Beter said. “We also currently carry two from The Peddler in Huntington — Appalachian Bandito and Blue Magic. We try to support West Virginia breweries first and foremost.”
The 1861 Public House is at 650 Central Ave. in Barboursville. It is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursdays and from noon until midnight Friday and Saturdays. Sunday hours are from noon until 10 p.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. The bar will be closed on Christmas Day and will be open late on New Year’s Eve.
For more information, including holiday hours, visit https://www.facebook.com/1861PublicHouse.