ASHLAND — Whether you’re looking to warm up or wake up in Ashland, you might want to give 606 Coffee Company a look.
This small coffee shop has a surprisingly wide variety of flavors for customers craving their next cappuccino, latte or just a regular cup of joe. The drive-thru coffee shop owned by Richard Ritchie opened its doors in November.
“My wife and I put in a Whit’s Frozen Custard franchise in downtown Ashland. We had extra space in the downtown location and wanted to put something else in. Someone mentioned coffee, and we started doing research. We basically went around tasting coffee everywhere, and I eventually found this local coffee shop while I was doing some business in downtown Paintsville, Kentucky, where I really loved the coffee.”
Ritchie said he inquired about the origin of the shop’s beans, and learned they are roasted in Paintsville by the locally owned Kentucky Mountain Coffee.
“It’s owned by a man named Rick Walters, who sells coffee all over the world. I developed a relationship with him and we started selling the coffee at Whit’s,” Ritchie explained. “We opened the second Whit’s location at Camp Landing and put in a coffee shop as well. We fell in love with the coffee, so we developed this 606 Coffee Company concept.”
The building features two drive-thru windows to keep customers moving with fresh, consistent product, Ritchie said.
“We started work on this location in January of last year. There was previously a barbecue drive-thru here that had been here for a long time and the building was kind of dilapidated. So we tore it down and had this new building built and set up on site,” Ritchie said. “We opened for business here in mid-November shortly before Thanksgiving.”
Customers can enjoy a regular coffee starting at $2.50 (small) or $3 (large.) One of the most popular drinks is “The Triple Crown’’ ($5.25-$5.95), which has vanilla, salted caramel, toffee nut, espresso and milk. “The Blue Monday” ($5.25-$5.95) has white chocolate, chocolate, vanilla, espresso and milk. There’s also Hot Chocolate ($3.25-$3.50), Frozen Lemonade ($5), and a Salted Caramel Macchiato ($5.25-$5.95.) You can even enjoy some special soda floats such as The Happy Hillbilly ($5.50) made with Ale-8 One, and the BlueGrass Beast ($5.50) made with Monster Energy Drink. There is a small assortment of pastries, including Dutch Fryers Donuts ($3.99) and Muffins.
606 Coffee Company is located at 5850 U.S. 60 in Ashland. It is open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon until 6 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks are taken at this time.
