HUNTINGTON — If you’re looking for a new old-fashioned place, the 9th Street Diner might fit the bill. This small family owned and operated restaurant is currently focusing on breakfast and lunch including hamburgers on homemade bread. The diner, owned by Joel Hamilton, opened Oct. 4.
“My first kitchen job was at Wendy’s, then I worked at a deli in Lavalette. I then went a couple of years without cooking and got a job washing dishes at 21 Club at the Frederick,” Hamilton said. “I went to culinary school and busted my tail for a while. I worked my way up to sous-chef. I was a sous-chef for about six years before my father, Roger Hamilton, and I decided we wanted to open up our own place.”
According to Joel Hamilton, it took a lot of work to get ready.
“There used to be a place called The Scoreboard here. At some point before that there was another diner, and what I heard there was an illegal gambling joint here. We bought this building on July 19. We had to totally gut and remodel everything from putting new floors in to putting in new plumbing. We put in new bathrooms and a new office. We put sheet metal up on the fencing and redid everything in the back. We actually got some former bowling lanes from Colonial, and we used them as the walls and the bar top.”
The 9th Street Diner offers hearty breakfasts like house-made Biscuits & Gravy ($8) and Scrambled Eggs & Bacon ($6). You can enjoy appetizers like Cheese and Bacon Fries ($6.25) and soups like Chicken Noodle ($4.25) or Vegetable Soup ($4.25). The signature item is a Hamburger ($10), which is served on a lightly toasted homemade roll. There’s also Country Fried Steak ($10) served with two sides such as potato salad and green beans.
“We make everything here in house. We just switched from loaf bread for our sandwiches for a house-made bun. We had a lot of problems with the bread because it kept falling apart. We have chili, too, though it’s a little bit of a secret. We have potato salad. It’s different from any other place. I make it a little different from everyone. People seem to rave about it,” Hamilton said. “We have a special that I call a Soup Sandwich. We cut a piece of bread in half. Put the soup on top, let it soak a bit then put the crust on top. It’s an old military term. I’ve heard it all my life. I thought it sounded like a fun idea. Our chicken salad is awesome. My favorite sandwich on the menu is our fried bologna sandwich. It’s amazing with an egg or bacon. We are going to continue experimenting with the menu a bit. We are trying some specials. We are working on our French toast and maybe a dessert item.”
The 9th Street Diner is located at 534 9th St., in Huntington across the street from United Bank. It is currently open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders or job inquiries, call 681-204-5919. For specials, visit www.facebook.com/9th-St-Diner-101299275648190.