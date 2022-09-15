HUNTINGTON — There are plenty of options for area pizza lovers, but if you’re looking for an authentic New York Style pie, you might want to check out Al’s New York Pizza.
First opening its doors in 2018 in the former K-Mart Plaza, the small pizzeria serves up hand-tossed, brick-oven pizzas as well as hoagies, pasta and salads. The restaurant is owned by Albert Kalaj.
“My family came to the United States from Kosava (Belarus) in 1968 to chase the American dream. My dad got us started in the restaurant business out in New York, and I’ve been doing it ever since. This is the fifth recipe we’ve had in our family history. We’ve opened restaurants, and we’ve sold them over the years,” Kalaj said. “I got a couple of friends who do construction, and we started building and ordering restaurant supplies. We didn’t do any advertising or get the mayor up to do a ribbon-cutting ceremony. We just got our friends and family here and opened the doors.”
Pizza, of course, is the menu’s main attraction.
“We used to have an 18-inch pizza, but I’m almost 59, and pounding out the dough has been putting in a bit of hurting on me. So right now we have 12-inch and 10-inch pies. Everyone loves our Italian sausage. It’s a little spicy, and it comes in a rope. We slice it up and also serve it on our sausage subs. Our pepperoni is our most-popular topping. We also have a few vegetarians who want all veggies on their pies. We also have a white pie we make with mozzarella, ricotta and Romano cheeses, plus some fresh garlic,” Kalaj said. “We sell a lot of lasagna. We sell out pretty fast. We have also been making stuffed peppers that everyone’s been liking. They have come with marinara, cheese and bread. We’ve also done stuffed cabbages as a special.“
Pizza options include 10-inch (starting at $8.50) and 12-inch ($13.50) pies. Topping options include pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pineapple and jalapenos. There are also White Pizzas in 10-inch ($10.50) and 12-inch ($15.50) sizes. There are also sandwiches like the Ham and Cheese ($9.50) and the Chicken Caesar Wrap ($9.50) and hot subs like the Meatball Parmigiana ($9.50). Pasta options include Oven Baked Lasagna ($14), Cheese Ravioli ($14) and Manicotti ($14). There are also appetizers like Fried Mushrooms ($7), Jalapeno Poppers ($7) and Fried Cheese Ravioli ($7).
“We make our own dough, we make our own pizza, and we make our own marinara sauce, which takes six hours to make. Unfortunately, sometimes I can’t keep up with all my prep. Also with the pandemic, there’ve been some hold-ups with my suppliers. There were a couple of weeks where I couldn’t get the spicy sausage that I usually use. I don’t use just any kind of product. It has to be what I need. I won’t use an inferior product as a substitute. I’m a little picky,” Kalaj said. “I either have it, or I don’t.”
Al’s New York Pizza will be closed on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25, for family reasons.
Al’s New York Pizza is located at 5636 U.S. Route 60 #5 in Pea Ridge Plaza in Huntington near Barboursville. It is open from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon until 8 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders or more information, call 304-955-5461. For specials visit https://www.facebook.com/alsnypizza/.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.