Editor’s note: Changing guidelines regarding restaurant service have limited many establishments’ ability to serve customers. At the time of publication, The Winchester is open for curbside to-go service and delivery only. Call or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date information on availability.
ASHLAND — After extensive remodeling, the former Ashland Plaza Hotel reopened as the Delta By Marriott Ashland Downtown on July 3, 2019. Of course, no fine hotel is complete without a restaurant. The Winchester is operated by The 3J Group, which is named for its founders, Jason Camp, Jimmy Blanke and John Vorndran. The 3J Group also owns Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse and 3J Event Catering.
The new restaurant offers a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items, including steak, seafood, pasta and sandwiches. There’s also a full-service bar offering a selection of 108 bourbons, such as Pappy Van Winkle, one of the most expensive liquors in America. It also features a Guitar Bar in the downstairs area of the hotel, which has live music on Friday and Saturday nights.
“This hotel was closed for awhile, and we partnered with WB Ventures, who had purchased the hotel and did a multimillion-dollar renovation. We are the only third-party restaurant operating in any Delta Hotel in the United States,” said James Camp, CEO of The 3J Group.
Camp said they had been working on this location for 18 months before the opening last year. The space was gutted and redesigned, including the kitchen.
“Back when I was down in Florida, we were with a seafood restaurant, and we had our own boats that fished and caught crabs for us. So we were able to leverage our relationships down in Florida to get fresh seafood into Ashland. We have the best crab cakes around. We have won multiple awards for them,” Camp said. “So all of the seafood you see on the menu — from grouper, crab, etc. — is because of spending 30 years down in the field. We also have great steaks. We prepare them sous vide, then finish them on the grill. We do that so everything comes out at the exact temperature they should come out, whether you get them rare, medium or well done.”
The menu offers a variety of steaks served with a choice of a side and salad or two sides. These include Filet Mignon Medallions ($20), Flat Iron Sirloin ($18), Ribeye ($29) and Porter House ($53). Among the seafood options are Fish’n’Chips ($12), Coconut Shrimp ($18) and a Bourbon Glazed Salmon ($24). You can also order pasta with Cajun Chicken ($14) or Shrimp Scampi ($16). The lunch and breakfast menus both offer a variety of dishes for under $10.
They hope to do monthly bourbon tastings in the future. For upcoming events, follow them at https://www.facebook.com/winchesterusa/.
The Winchester is located in the Delta by Marriott at 1441 Winchester Ave., in Ashland. Its regular hours are 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The bar is open until 1 a.m. Cash and all major cards are accepted. For reservations, carryout or delivery, call 606-327-1125. Visit https://winchester-usa.com.