IRONTON — The building that is now home of The Depot in Ironton has a rich history in the community.
It was originally a train station constructed in 1916 and remained in operation until the 1970s. Since then it has changed ownership and format a number of times.
In the past it’s been known as Stone’s Steaks & Grill, Mansetti’s Pizza and Austyn’s. In 2015, the building was sold to Xiaoming Lin, who transformed it into an Asian fusion restaurant, though you can still see photos and decorations dedicated to its train-station past.
The restaurant was closed for indoor dining last year but reopened May 1.
“We closed our doors for 410 days. We remained open doing takeout during that time. It was only after our full staff got vaccinated we decided to reopen,” said Stephanie Richendollar, bar manager of The Depot. “We’ve had a good turnout. All of our regulars have come back.”
The Depot offers a variety of dinner options, ranging from Asian-style noodles, to seafood, to steak. You can enjoy Szechwan Shrimp & Scallops ($17.50), Teriyaki Chicken ($14.35), Honey Wasabi Ahi Tuna ($16.25), Filet Mignon ($20.49), and a Bourbon Rib Eye ($20.50.) There is also a sushi menu with specialty rolls like the Captain Jack Roll ($7.50), which features fried wrapped cream cheese, jalapeno, spicy tuna, fish eggs and avocado.
The Depot has a full-service bar that offers cocktails like the Kentucky Mule made with Gosling’s Ginger Beer, lime juice and your choice of Kentucky bourbon.
Lunch hours are 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The lunch menu features smaller versions of signature dishes like the Teriyaki Chicken ($8.65) and Szechwan Shrimp & Scallops ($8.99.)
There is also a variety of sandwiches and wraps, including a Signature Burger ($6.99,) a House Steak Wrap ($7.50) and a Hibachi Chicken Wrap ($6.35.) There are also flatbread pizzas like the Mongolian Pizza ($6.25 lunch, $11 dinner) with roast beef, mushrooms, onions and a house brown sauce with mozzarella cheese.
“We have three private dining rooms — a small, medium and a large. We would appreciate it if you call … ahead of your event,” Richendollar explained. “For groups over 30, we have a special buffet menu.”
The Depot is located at 124 Bobby Bare Blvd. in Ironton. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted.
For carry-out order, private parties or more information, call 740-533-3999 or fax them at 740-533-9860. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Depot-727590860637878/.