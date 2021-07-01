HUNTINGTON — Before you kick-back to watch the fireworks, you might want to cool off with some Red, White & Boom Sorbet. The limited time flavor that features a mix of cherry, lemon and blue raspberry ices is one of several offerings that Austin’s at The Market will be serving up for the summer.
While Austin’s began in Ceredo in 1947, it wasn’t until 2018 that the local ice cream institution opened a second location in Huntington. The ice cream shop is owned by Taylor Strickland and Timothy Ruff, grandchildren of longtime Austin’s owner Joyce Snyder. Recently, the two Austin’s Ice Cream locations received national attention when both Food Network Magazine and Food & Wine Magazine featured their Grape Pineapple on lists of America’s best ice cream flavors.
“My brother Timothy wanted to expand on Austin’s, and I wanted to open a business downtown as part of the revitalization of Downtown Huntington,” Strickland said. “We came together and decided to open this together. We had never toyed around with a second location, and we had to get permission from our grandmother. Everyone was gung-ho about it, and everyone wished us success. We and Butter It Up were the first two businesses to come in here (to The Market). Other businesses have followed, trickling in. We’ve had only one business change. We are like a family here. We help everyone out and help bring in business for each other.”
Red, White and Boom is one of several seasonal flavors that have been unveiled this summer. Other flavors include Cotton Candy, Campfire S’more, Mocha Almond Fudge, Pina Colada and Watermelon Sorbet. Customers can enjoy their ice cream in a cone or a bowl. You can get a mini-scoop for $1.99, one scoop for $2.89, two for $4.49 or three scoops for $5.59. For $1 more you can have it in a homemade waffle cone or bowl. Milkshakes are also available ranging from a 16-ounce regular ($4.69), a 24-ounce medium ($5.59) to a 32-ounce large ($6.89). You can also take home ice cream by the pint ($5.49) or the quart ($8.99).
“Red, White and Boom is our Fourth of July flavor. We are going to keep selling it until we run out. We are trying to rotate a new flavor in about every two to three weeks. We are going to try to get some new flavors in time for Dollar Dip Day — an event we are having for National Ice Cream Day, which is July 18. It’s a Sunday,” Strickland said.
Specialty items include a Strawberry Shortcake Sundae, a Banana Pudding Milkshake and a Fluffernutter Milkshake.
“A lot of these flavors are my grandmother’s recipes. My brother Timothy has continued using these recipes. He also has to come up with new flavors all the time. So it’s sometimes him seeing other people what they’ve done, eating something and wanting to create a flavor out of it, or something that pops up,” Strickland said. “He makes ice cream for both locations at the Ceredo location.”
Austin’s at The Market is located at 809 3rd Ave., inside The Market shopping center. It is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out orders or more information, call 304-521-2580. For specials, visit :https://www.facebook.com/AustinsAtTheMarket/ or https://austinsicecream.com.