ASHLAND — Drew Hetzer first opened the doors to Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar in Huntington during the summer of 2012, quickly establishing the business as a hip, unique spot for fans of pizza, seafood and craft beer.
Hetzer opened a second restaurant, The Peddler, in spring 2014 only for a fire to strike, forcing both restaurants to move. The Backyard moved to its current location on 3rd Avenue in fall 2015, with the Peddler following in 2016.
Now, Hetzer has opened a second Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar located next to the Rural King in Ashland as part of the rapidly expanding Camp Landing District. The new Backyard opened its doors on Aug. 17 and celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 27.
“When we were first approached about opening a second location, my wife and I just had twins, so we really weren’t trying to do anything else,” Hetzer said. “But then we went and looked at the location where we could open up. It was really appealing as far as our overhead costs filled out. Everything made sense to the point where we couldn’t say no.
“We’re really glad we did it, because the rejuvenation of Boyd County is coming along well,” Hetzer continued. “We’ve been getting tremendous support from the community and great feedback from the customers.”
Like the Huntington location, there’s a variety of specialty pizzas available in 10-inch and 14-inch sizes. One new pie is the Nashville Hot ($14-$19), which has a roasted garlic base, white cheddar, mozzarella, fried chicken, sweet pickles and a honey drizzle.
Those looking for a more traditional pie might enjoy the Ameatza ($14-$19), which has marinara, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto and white cheddar cheese. The menu also has a variety of appetizers, including Pulled Pork Sliders ($10), Lobster Artichoke Dip ($13) and Hickory Grilled Wings ($13). Seafood options include Calamari ($10), Hickory Ahi Tuna ($8.50-$16) and Oysters Rockefeller ($16). Customers looking for healthier options can enjoy a Kale Salad ($8) and a Field Green Salad ($8).
“Now that we’re getting in rhythm with the menu items that we have in Huntington, we have talked about specialty items for the area. We won’t venture too far out because we want to stick with our craft, which is the wood-fired pizzas and the raw bar. A really big hit here in Boyd County (has) been our traditional pizzas as well as our Crab Rangoon pizza,” Hetzer said. “Our wings are fantastic. We brine them, then grill them over our wood-fire grill, then fry them per order.”
On the drinks side, Backyard offers root beer that is made at The Peddler, and Hetzer said he is working on getting Peddler’s beers at the Ashland Backyard.
“We currently have 17 different beers on tap, including a variety of craft, domestic and import beers as well as specialty cocktails,” he said. “We are having a lot of fun getting a lot of those different craft beers through our distributors. We also have root beer on tap that we make at The Peddler. We have a patio area outside, which we don’t have at the Huntington location. We had live music at our grand opening, and we are hoping to continue to have bands and special events. We also have canned beer bucket specials and outdoor games. We are currently closed Sundays, but are looking to add a special Sunday brunch soon.”
Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar is located at 10699 U.S. 60, Suite 545, in Ashland. It is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and currently closed on Sundays and Mondays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders or more information, call 606-331-5100. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/backyardpizzaky/ and you can follow them online at http://backyardpizzaky.com/.
