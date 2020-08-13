HUNTINGTON — First opening its doors in 2012, Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar prides itself on providing some of Huntington’s best pizza and seafood as well as an assortment of fine craft beers.
“My wife, Megan, and I opened the Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar on 4th Avenue in 2012. We always had intention of doing both the pizzas and raw bar, but we focused on pizza at first,” said Drew Hetzer, owner of Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar. “Two years later, we opened our second restaurant, The Peddler. But there was a fire on the roof of the building which forced us to move both restaurants. In 2015, we started to build in this location on 3rd Avenue, and we reopened in 2016.”
After being closed for a few days to sanitize the restaurant, Backyard is reopening Thursday, Aug. 13.
The Backyard has a variety of specialty pizzas including the Gladiator ($14 for 10”, $19 for 14”) with pepperoni, sausage crumbles, white cheddar and fresh mozzarella. There’s also an Avocado Pizza ($13-$17) with avocado, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and lemon zest. The newest addition to the menu is Praise Dale Raise Kale ($14, $19), which has a pesto base, chevre goat cheese, caramelized onions, kale, artichoke, mozzarella and prosciutto.
“Everyone kind of has their own favorite pizza. My personal favorite varies from day to day,” Hetzer said. “I would have to say right now my favorite is the Crab Rangoon, which is a new pizza. It’s really good if you like seafood. I’ve always been really keen on the Woo-Tang or the Jammin’ Jamaican. We like to have fun with the pies’ names.”
The Raw Bar offers a variety of foods including Scallops ($14), Ahi Tuna Ceviche ($9) and Calamari ($8). If you’re looking for some appetizers, you can kick off your meal with Chips and Guac ($5), Pulled Pork Sliders ($9) and Hickory Grilled Wings ($9.50).
Like many restaurants in the area, The Backyard was forced to close in April due to the COVID crisis but reopened in May. While the restaurant is currently only open for lunch and dinner, there are plans to return to offering Sunday Brunch soon.
“We were closed for about a month. We closed for the employees safety and to assess what we had to do to move forward. We also used it as an opportunity to completely clean inside and refinish some things that needed fixing up,” Hetzer said. “We are operating at a little bit less than half capacity in accordance with social distancing guidelines. All customers are required to wear a mask when they are not seated at their table. We require our whole staff to wear masks, and we do testing on all of our employees once every two weeks.”
Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar is located at 833 3rd Ave., in Huntington across the street from the Delta by Marriott. It is currently open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. It is currently closed on Sundays and Mondays. For carryout orders, call 304-241-2957. For specials, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BackyardPizzaandRawBar/.