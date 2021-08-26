HUNTINGTON — Fall means it’s time for the kids to go back to school, for the leaves to start changing — and beer. As time slowly crawls closer to Oktoberfest season, Bahnhof will roll out a variety of fall specials and ales.
The quirky German restaurant is known for its house-made sausages as well as schnitzel, pork chops and Swedish meatballs.
The restaurant was established in 2017 and is owned by Pat Guthrie, who also owns both Black Sheep locations in Huntington and Charleston as well as Bad Shepherd Beer Company in Charleston.
The menu was created by Jeremiah Bowen. The bar currently offers more than 30 draft beers ranging from locally made ales to craft beers to European imports.
“We now have an outdoor beer garden for outdoor dining as well as an upstairs area for private parties and special events,” said Dathan Holley, general manager.
“HMAF (Huntington Music & Art Festival) is coming up starting on Tuesday, August 31. We are going to have an art show upstairs and some local bands. Oktoberfest will run during the final weeks of September through the start of October. I right now have 30 backup kegs of all different breweries’ versions of Marzen for Oktoberfest. I will have a large lineup of drinks for those weeks. We will also have specials that we can announce on social media. We usually have some live music like Polka and some contests.”
The restaurant offers a variety of German pub dishes ranging from traditional favorites to modern fusion cuisine. There are house-cranked sausages such as the Haus Braut, the CurryWurst, the Breakfast sausage and the Kung-Pao Pork. Sausages are served with a side of herbed house-made “frites” and a choice of sauce for $12.50. There’s also a wide variety of entrees including Wienerschnitzel ($15.50), which is a classic pork loin schnitzel with lemon, parsley and caramelized onions. Other entrees include Wild Game Meatloaf ($29), All Day Fish & Chips ($19) and a Maple Cured Pork Chop ($19). There’s also sandwiches like the Haus Reuben ($12.50), the Bahnhof House Ground Burger ($12.50) and the Pork Schnitzel Sandwich ($12). There is a special Sunday Brunch menu featuring Classic French Toast, Schnitzel & Waffle and an open-faced omelet called a Bauernfruhstuck.
“Our top seller is The Loud, which is an IPA from our own Bad Shepherd. On the German side of things, I’m a big seller of Weihenstephan. Currywurst is my favorite and one of the best sausages, in my opinion. You can’t go wrong with the Bone-In Pork Chop. It’s served with a blackberry sauce on top, and it’s delicious,” Holley said. “Honestly, I don’t think you can go wrong with our menu. We also have homemade cream puffs, which have really taken off. They’re made every day. We change the flavors around, and some days they sell out very fast.”
Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten is located at 745 7th Ave., in Huntington. It is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Sunday brunch. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out orders or private parties, call 681-204-3837.