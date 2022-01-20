HURRICANE, W.Va. — There’s a new restaurant in Hurricane, West Virginia, that raises the humble chicken wing to an art or perhaps a “craft.”
Located next to the Whiskey Taco in Hurricane, Baked Craft Wings is serving up some big, juicy chicken wings. The restaurant also has hand-breaded chicken strips and chicken sandwiches. Baked Craft Wings opened Nov. 16 and is co-owned by brothers Cesar and Jose Lopez.
“My brother and I have been in the restaurant business our whole lives,” said Cesar Lopez. “We are from the South down in Georgia, and chicken wings were part of our culture. We wanted to bring a quality product that was lacking and open a fast casual restaurant in the area. It took us about a year and a half to get ready. The pandemic closed everything down. We started to move in at the end of 2020. This location used to be a hair salon, so we had to gut the whole space and put in the whole kitchen. We had to put everything in from the hood system to fryers, ovens, sinks, sewage lines and HVAC. It was a long process.”
Customers can choose between seasoned baked wings and crispy flash-fried wings in orders of 6 ($7.25), 10 ($13) or 14 for ($17.25). Sauce options include Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Tangy Gold and Lemon Pepper (a southern favorite).
Hand-breaded chicken tenders are available with regular and spicy breading in orders of 3 ($7.25), 6 ($13) or 8 ($17.25). There are also regular ($8.25) and spicy ($8.50) chicken sandwiches. You can enjoy waffle fries ($2.50) as a side or Chicken & Waffles ($8.25).
“We have our own house blend of spices that we put on all our wings. So, the wings already taste good,” Cesar Lopez said. “We serve the sauce on the side for that finishing touch. I’d say Tangy Gold is our most popular sauce, but my personal favorites are the Mango Habanero and the traditional Buffalo. Our Spicy Tenders are similar to a Nashville Hot. They’re dipped in hot oil and dusted with seasoning. We brine then bread all of our chicken tenders by hand. We have done a few catering (events). If you want something, just call in or stop in and we’ll make a quote for you. Also keep an eye on our Facebook page for specials.”
Baked Craft Wings is located at 3554 Teays Valley Road, Suite 100, in Hurricane. It is currently open from from 11:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For carryout order or catering options, call 681-235-2220. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BakedCraftWings/.