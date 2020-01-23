HUNTINGTON — A little sports bar is gearing up for the biggest game of the year. Bar None recently opened at 14th Street and 4th Avenue in Huntington. Owner Jason Lea is hoping that a focus on soccer and other lesser-covered sports as well as a sense of community will help the bar make a name for itself.
The bar currently offers a small menu of boneless wings, nachos and popcorn shrimp. They also have turkey and ham sandwiches.
“We opened Dec. 20 after about two-and-a-half months of putting in the work,” Lea said. “We put in new floors, put in new tables and new drink rails. We also had to redo the flooring in the kitchen area and redo both bathrooms. It took a little longer than we hoped the project would take, but we couldn’t be happier with how everything has turned out appearance-wise and the feedback we’ve been getting.”
Lea said he has spent 20-plus years as a bartender, working at the V Club, Gina’s Lounge and Cricket’s.
“I started working at a country club at home in Columbia, South Carolina, before I transferred up here to Marshall. I’ve been in the food industry since my senior year in high school. The thought of having my own place eventually has always been in the back of my mind,” Lea said.
Lea said he has been a member of The American Outlaws, an unofficial supporters’ group for the United States men’s national soccer team and United States women’s national soccer team, for about six or seven years.
“I’ve gone to World Cup qualifier matches,” Lea said. “When I was in college I did a semester in Spain and got to see Real Madrid play. To see soccer on that scale with 85,000 people and one of the best clubs in the world was one of those things that always sat in the back of my head.”
The bar will host watch parties on Saturday and Sunday mornings when there are matches.
“On Sunday, we can’t open any earlier than 9 a.m., and we can’t serve any earlier than 10 a.m.,” Lea said. “I got the NBC Pub Pass, which allows us to stream the games.”
While soccer is the world’s most popular sport, American football remains king in the United States. There’s no bigger game than Super Bowl LIV, which will kick off Sunday, Feb. 2.
“With the pregame and postgame shows, it’s going to be a pretty comprehensive all-day event for us,” Lea said. “We want to be a fun place whether you want to hang around and watch the full game or if you’re here for the pregame we will be able to provide you with a good entertaining time.”
During the regular NFL season, Bar None is the new home of the Huntington chapter of the Browns Backers, a fan club for the Cleveland Browns.
The bar is part of the 50 in 1 National Bar Crawl, a special fundraiser for ALS that is set for Saturday, Jan. 25. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/50in1DayBarCrawl/.
Bar None is located at 335 14th St., Huntington. It is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 2 a.m. Sunday. They will open early on Saturdays and Sundays on soccer game days. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For more information, call 681-204-5674.