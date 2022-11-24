The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Sundays are synonymous with football, and if you’re looking for a place to watch the big game, you may want to take a look at Billy Sunday’s Sports Grille near the Teays Valley exit of Interstate 64. The sports bar features over 18 television screens and has a variety of appetizers, burgers, hot dogs and wings. The restaurant, opened in 2019, is owned by Billy and Bridgette Browning.

“My husband’s worked in a number of bars over the years. He owned another bar under this name near the St. Albans exit from 1997 until 2004,” said Bridgette Browning. “Since then, he’s had a number of businesses. We have two daughters and as they’ve gotten older, we needed another way to provide for college. So we decided to open a new bar under the Billy Sunday’s name.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you