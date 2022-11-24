HURRICANE, W.Va. — Sundays are synonymous with football, and if you’re looking for a place to watch the big game, you may want to take a look at Billy Sunday’s Sports Grille near the Teays Valley exit of Interstate 64. The sports bar features over 18 television screens and has a variety of appetizers, burgers, hot dogs and wings. The restaurant, opened in 2019, is owned by Billy and Bridgette Browning.
“My husband’s worked in a number of bars over the years. He owned another bar under this name near the St. Albans exit from 1997 until 2004,” said Bridgette Browning. “Since then, he’s had a number of businesses. We have two daughters and as they’ve gotten older, we needed another way to provide for college. So we decided to open a new bar under the Billy Sunday’s name.”
“Sunday” is Billy Browning’s middle name.
“We started work on this in August 2019. ... We opened our doors in late September 2019. It was very difficult for us during the pandemic, but it’s now very busy for us Wednesday through Sunday,” Browning said.
“We initially envisioned this place as more of a bar scene, but over the years it’s become more and more of a restaurant,” she said. “We try to serve the kind of foods you might have at an outdoor cookout or tailgate ... burgers, hot dogs and lots of finger foods. We have salads, as well,” she said. “We have different specials Monday through Friday. Monday is Hot Dog Day. If you’re familiar with Bammy’s in St. Albans, we have a deal with them to serve their hot dogs. Tuesday we have a special on Boneless Wings served in a variety of sauces. Wednesday is our Prime Rib dinner. Thursday is All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti. Friday we have a Prime Rib Quesadilla. Over at the bar, we have a rotating IPA on draft. We also have Bloody Marys, and we have a sweet drink called Scooby Snacks.”
Customers looking for some appetizers to share with friends can enjoy a Basket of Fries ($4.99), Loaded Tater Tots ($8.99) and Pickle Chips ($6.99). There’s a Mountaineer Burger ($8.99) topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled banana peppers and onions. The Herd Burger ($8.99) comes with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Bammy’s Hotdog Special ($6.99) includes two dogs topped with chili, onion, ketchup, mustard and slaw served with your choice of fries or tots. Billy’s Hot Bologna ($7.99) has thick-sliced bologna served in a sweet and spicy sauce. Those looking for healthier options can enjoy a Garden (6.99), Chef ($10.99) or Caesar ($6.99) salad.
Billy Sunday’s Sports Grille is located at 100 Clubhouse Lane in Hurricane, West Virginia. It is open from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sunday hours will vary, but the business typically opens at 1 p.m. The bar is usually open late due to demand. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks or ApplePay are taken at this time. For more carryout orders, call 304-562-2600. A full menu is available at https://www.facebook.com/billysundaysgrille/ and https://billysundayssportsgrille.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.