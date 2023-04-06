The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Founded in 2018 in Dayton, Ohio, by Victor Wang and his wife Chang Ye, Blossom Juicy Bar is a chain of shops selling bubble tea, fruit smoothies and yogurt drinks in a variety of flavors. There are now six locations of Blossom Juicy Bar, with one of the newest having opened in the Ashland Town Center in January.

“When my wife Chen Ye and I came to America, we always wanted to open a business,” owner and operator Victor Wang explained. “Chen was from the South Region just outside of Hong Kong and I grew up from the Central region. If you go to China, you will find a lot of variations in the culture. The cities are very different and the food is different; however, the one thing that’s common all over China is tea. However, in Dayton, there were no tea shops nearby and I thought perhaps we should have one. We now have six locations up and running and three more we are in the process of opening.”

