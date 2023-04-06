ASHLAND — Founded in 2018 in Dayton, Ohio, by Victor Wang and his wife Chang Ye, Blossom Juicy Bar is a chain of shops selling bubble tea, fruit smoothies and yogurt drinks in a variety of flavors. There are now six locations of Blossom Juicy Bar, with one of the newest having opened in the Ashland Town Center in January.
“When my wife Chen Ye and I came to America, we always wanted to open a business,” owner and operator Victor Wang explained. “Chen was from the South Region just outside of Hong Kong and I grew up from the Central region. If you go to China, you will find a lot of variations in the culture. The cities are very different and the food is different; however, the one thing that’s common all over China is tea. However, in Dayton, there were no tea shops nearby and I thought perhaps we should have one. We now have six locations up and running and three more we are in the process of opening.”
Wang said he and his wife work with a property-holding company that includes the Ashland Town Center under its portfolio.
“We were working together on another project, and they invited us to go to the Ashland Town Center to check it out. ScragglePop had a temporary location in this space and they were going to relocate. We basically had to rebuild the whole shop,” Wang said. “We worked on the space for several months. We had a soft opening at first and then a ribbon cutting in March recently.”
The shop allows customers to choose from a wide variety of drinks. There are milk teas such as Lavender Milk Tea ($5.50), Mango Milk Tea ($5.50), and Matcha Milk Tea ($5.50). The shop also has an assortment of fresh fruit teas such as Orange Green Tea ($5.50), Kiwi Green Tea ($5.50), and Dragonfruit ($5.50). There are tangy yogurt drinks, snow ice (similar to shaved ice), lemonade and hot cocoa. Customers can enhance their drink with special sweeteners, jelly boba, popping boba, and tapioca boba.
“We have a huge selection. When we first opened, we focused on the milk teas and only had a handful of smoothies. We had customers who would come in and say, ‘I want this flavor, but can I get this as a smoothie?’ So we created a smoothie version of every milk tea and fruit tea that we sell,” Wang said. “We carry organic teas. I don’t know any other tea shops in the area that are using organic teas. We also work with a local bakery which makes cake pops for us.
“I have two favorite teas for myself,” Wang continued. “If I want a regular tea, I have a Lychee Green Tea with coconut jelly. My favorite milk tea is Tiger Milk Tea, which is a brown sugar, milk black tea. The brown sugar coats the glass and it sometimes looks messy like paw prints, which is why it’s called Tiger Milk Tea.”
Blossom Juicy Bar is located near the food court, next to The Coffee Doc, in the Ashland Town Center at 500 Winchester Ave. It is currently open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday. For carryout orders, customers can call 937-838-3640. Cash, Apple Pay and all major credit cards are accepted. Gift cards are also available. For specials and company information, you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Blossomjuicybar.
