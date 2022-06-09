HUNTINGTON — There’s a new bar in Huntington, and the owners are hoping to get the whole town dancing. Located in the former home of Evolve is Boots Spirits & Feed, a new country-western themed pub that pays homage to the region’s musical history while offering food, dance lessons and live music. Boots is owned by Alejandro and Milca Vence.
“We were here with Evolve for about eight years. We were going to revamp it and change it up because after a certain number of years nightclubs need to be changed around,” said Alejandro Vence. “We realized there hadn’t been anything with a country-western theme around here in a long time. It seemed to be the route to go because we had a lot of great country musicians come out of the Tri-State area. We also decided we wanted to be a bar with food. We wanted stuff that you could come in and get quickly if you wanted something with a cocktail or beer. We have a lot of appetizers and snacks.”
Evolve ended in September 2021, and Boots opened April 26.
“Everything in this space was touched and changed except for some of the woodwork,” Vence said. “We have new walls, flooring and a bar. We built new doors, and we have a garage-style door for an outdoor area that we’ll have open during the summer months. We brought in a lot of lumber from a local mill in Milton. We also had to redo the back. There had been space for a kitchen for years, but it hadn’t been used even before we opened Evolve. So that took quite a bit of work to get everything up to code and bring in all of the equipment that we needed.”
Boots Spirits & Feed offers a variety of appetizers including Chicken Wings ($13), Onion Rings ($7) and deep fried Pepperoni Pizza Bites ($8). There’s an assortment of sandwiches including the Texas Brisket Sandwich ($15), the Sloppy Cowboy Joe ($11), Avocado Grilled Cheese ($10) and a Carnitas Sandwich ($12). Sandwiches are served with house-made potato chips. Other options include Tex-Macaroni & Cheese ($7) and Country Boy Beans ($8) served with cornbread.
“We have a full-service bar. All of our beers are domestics, and our only craft beers are from The Peddler. It seemed fitting as they’re very good, and they are brewed just two blocks down,” Vence said. “We try to tie in all of our cocktails around the area. Our signature drink is called The Hawk, which is named for Hawkshaw Hawkins who was a well-known Nashville star from Huntington who tragically died in a plane crash in 1963. We’ve put up two large pictures of him, and we are going to do an unveiling of them with some of his family members down the line.”
“We do two-step lessons at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and line dancing lessons at 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The lessons are free and fun, and everyone’s had a good time. We are doing live music on Fridays and Saturdays each week,” Vence said. “We are booking local and regional artists. People are also enjoying our outdoor dining area, and we have dartboards and other games out there.”
Boots Spirits & Feed is located at 411 9th St., down the street from the Cabell County Library. It is open for lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Dinner hours are from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The bar is open late Thursday through Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For specials and upcoming events, visit https://www.facebook.com/BootsSpiritsAndFeed.