HURRICANE, W.Va. — Located on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, West Virginia, Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles is a new family pub that’s serving up pizza, appetizers, hamburgers and salads.
The bar offers a quirky selection of seasonal cocktails, including “boozy milkshakes,’’ as well as a selection of regional craft beers.
The Hurricane restaurant opened its doors in February, and a second location is planned for Barboursville. It is owned by Shane and Stacey Wagner, who operate the restaurant with the help of their children, Zander, Xavier and Macy Wagner.
“This is something we’ve wanted to do for the last five years or so,” said Stacey Wagner. “We had Marco’s Pizza franchises in Hurricane and St. Albans, and we loved everything about it. They taught us structure, and we were new to the food industry so it was a great learning experience. We got to where we wanted to do our own concept and not just be in a franchise. We wanted to offer a nice variety, but not too much to the point where we were bombarded in the kitchen. Now that we have established this menu, we are going to play around with some brunch and breakfast items.”
The location was previously a paint shop and then an axe-throwing room.
“We purchased this at the end of 2021, and we opened in February. We turned the axe lanes where we turned it into a private room we call Bubbarino Bay. We brought in some new furniture, did some painting and moved some coolers around. After that, we redecorated, and we were ready,” said Stacey Wagner.
Bubbarino’s offers a variety of hand-pattied burgers made with locally sourced beef. These include the Bacon Cheeseburger ($13), the Honey Jalapeno Burger ($14) and the Pimento Cheese Burger ($15). There are sandwiches served on buns from Brunetti’s Bakery in Ceredo. These include the Pizza Sub ($13), a Philly Cheese Steak ($15) and Ham & Cheese ($13). Customers can choose a 10-inch pizza with toppings of their choice including pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers and pineapple. Salad options include Caesar ($12), Cobb ($12) and Garden ($12) salads. Appetizers include Fried Banana Peppers & Pickles ($8), Jalapeno Poppers ($10) and Fried Shrimp ($9).
“Being a small business, we like to support local businesses with our ingredients. We also keep a rotation of three Peddler beers on tap, and we plan on having some fall flavors with them. We have great unique drinks and shakes. We have several fall flavors of our Boozy Milkshakes, which are Pumpkin Roll, Caramel Apple, Pecan Pie and Spiked Hot Cocoa. We also have a Candy Corn Martini and Candy Corn Shooters for the Halloween season,” Stacey Wagner said. “We also have desserts like bread pudding.”
Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles is located at 3501 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 304-397-6037. For a full menu, visit www.bubbarinos.com or www.facebook.com/bubbarinos.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.