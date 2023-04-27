ASHLAND — Bubbles N Sweets Co-Owner Lavenna Stambaugh was inspired by traveling with her daughter’s softball team to open her own bubble tea shop. She opened Bubbles N Sweets as a small kiosk in the Ashland Town Center in October 2022. Now, she and her husband, Bill, have moved their family business to a bigger, better location on Winchester Avenue next to Whit’s Frozen Custard.
The new location offers a host of new menu options, including bagels, waffles, sandwiches and rolled ice cream.
“Because we didn’t have Boba Tea in Ashland, and the girls always asked for it when we were traveling, I started buying the ingredients and making it at home. I started taking it to parties and gatherings at the house. Everybody said this was really good and we should open a shop. We opened a small location at the Ashland Town Center on October 23rd last year,” Lavenna Stambaugh explained. “We decided to move here so we could have some more cooking space to work with and a little more freedom with our menu. This space became available to us on March 1st and we stayed open in the mall until March 5th. We had a pretty quick turnaround and opened the new location on March 10th. The Green Bar used to be here, which was a smoothie store.”
Customers can create their own drink or choose from an assortment of Specialty Drinks in 16-ounce ($6) and 24-ounce ($7) sizes. Among these signature creations is the “What Bubbles is Drinking,” which is a Caramel Banana Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Boba. There’s also “Bam Bam’s Fave” which has Strawberry, Lavender, Fruity Pebbles and Dragon Fruit Bubbles. Other drink options include smoothies, iced tea, iced coffee and lemonade.
New additions to the menu include bagels such as the “Fruity” ($4) which has is a blueberry bagel topped with strawberry cream cheese. The new menu has wraps and bagel sandwiches ($6.50) like the Buffalo Chicken, Turkey Avocado and Veggie. Fruit lovers can also enjoy Smoothie Bowls such as the Acai which has Acai, Strawberry, and Banana. Those looking for a healthy lunch can enjoy salads like the Bacon Avocado Salad.
“We have soups of the day, smoothie bowls, bubble waffles, and we just added rolled ice cream. We are looking at other new additions we want to add soon. Our bagels are very good. Our Turkey Avocado Bagel sandwich is probably our most popular lunch item. We sell a lot of them every day. We get our bagels from a mom-and-pop specialty store in New York. We have soups of the day, smoothie bowls, bubble waffles, and we just added rolled ice cream. We are looking at other new additions we want to add soon.” Lavena Stambaugh said.
“My favorite tea is Banana Coffee. It is so good and so unique,” she continued. “It was our featured drink for coffee and tea week in Ashland. It has brown sugar jelly boba at the bottom, banana, sweat cream, and cold brew coffee. It is fabulous! Once you try it, you are addicted. We have also introduced a drink called a Bubbly, which is our take on an Italian Cream Soda. We have a $5 Drink Special, which we announce every Wednesday on Facebook. We also have a Ramen special that we have every Saturday.”
Bubbles N Sweets’ new location is at 1517 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. It is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Cash, Apple Pay, and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout order, call 606-420-4200. For specials, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ashlandgelatinart/
