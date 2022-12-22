ASHLAND — If you’re looking for a unique, sweet treat in the Ashland Town Center, stop by Bubbles ‘n Sweets. The new shop sells bubble tea, smoothies, gelatin cakes, waffles and imported candy.
Owner Lavenna Stambaugh opened her shop on Oct. 23 in the Ashland Town Center’s food court.
“I’ve worked in restaurants since I was 17 years old. Many years ago, there was a cupcake shop here, but this space was empty for almost 10 years. I have six children. My youngest daughter Sophia plays softball and every time we travel with the team somewhere we have to stop and get bubble tea. So we would go to Jungle Jim’s and buy the stuff to make it. During the pandemic, I started making gelatin art cakes and posting them online through Facebook. So I wanted to make it a business, but I knew it wasn’t enough to survive on its own.
“I continued to research Boba Tea and really liked what I made at home, started taking it to family functions, and decided to make it a business,” Stambaugh said. “I got the concept in December of last year when I was the manager of Shelby’s Sugar Shop in front of Belk. We received the word that the chain was closing nationwide and the Ashland Town Center approached us about starting a new candy store. But I had this dream of doing a Boba Tea shop, and after almost 11 months we were able to open. We had a soft opening on Oct. 23 and a grand opening on Nov. 11.”
Customers can create their own Bubble Tea starting at $4 for a small, $5 for a medium, and $6 for a large.
Flavors include banana, avocado, chocolate, strawberry, and matcha green tea. There are also specialty drinks ($6 for 16-ounce; $7 for 24-ounce) in such flavors as Brown Sugar Boba, Apple Spice Delight, and Peanut Butter Cup. Seasonal flavors include the Snowfall with peppermint, white chocolate and butterfly pea flower tea.
Over on the sweet side of the menu, there’s gelatin cakes ($4-$10) and various flavors of panna cotta ($5), a cream-based dessert similar to chocolate mousse. Another option that is great for breakfast and dessert is the Bubble Waffle ($6) filled with two toppings of your choice such as strawberries, bananas, and chocolate chips. The large, fluffy waffle is served folded and can be eaten like a taco. The shop also has an assortment of imported candies like Pocky and mochi balls.
“In addition to Bubble Tea, we have slushies and coffee. We have a signature drink called “What Bubbles is Drinking,” which is a caramel banana milk tea with brown sugar boba. We call it that because our logo is of a cartoon monkey named Bubbles. We’ve had a lot of people come in and ask “What is your monkey drinking?” Lavenna said. “So we just sat one day and made like six or seven different drinks before we found the one we liked best. It’s awesome, probably the best drink we have on the menu.”
Bubbles ‘n Sweets is located at the center of the Ashland Town Center food court at 500 Winchester Ave. It is open during mall hours from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday. Cash, ApplePay, and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks are taken at this time. For specials, you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ashlandgelatinart/.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.