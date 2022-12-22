The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — If you’re looking for a unique, sweet treat in the Ashland Town Center, stop by Bubbles ‘n Sweets. The new shop sells bubble tea, smoothies, gelatin cakes, waffles and imported candy.

Owner Lavenna Stambaugh opened her shop on Oct. 23 in the Ashland Town Center’s food court.

