HUNTINGTON — One of the Tri-State’s premier barbecue joints recently celebrated its 22nd anniversary.
First opened by Tom Wolf in 2000, Buddy’s All American Bar B Que was then re-opened by Bob Booten in 2006. It’s known for pulled pork, ribs, wings and appetizers. The restaurant also has a full-service bar.
“I would eat everything on our menu,” said Buddy’s General Manager Lauren Schultz. “Our pulled pork, our baby back ribs and our wings are our three most popular meats. We are also known for our potato salad, which is made with red-skinned potato. We cut hundreds of pounds of potatoes a week for our potato salad. We make it every day. Our customers also love our macaroni and cheese, baked beans, and green beans.
“We have catered our barbecue to this specific region,” Schultz continued. “Our barbecue is hickory smoked with a sweet ketchup-based sauce. We usually serve it mixed with our pulled pork but you can also get it dry without any sauce. We smoke our fresh pork butts for 14 to 16 hours. ... We also smoke our beef brisket, which we have been told compares to brisket from Texas. Our smoker runs all day long.”
Customers can enjoy a pulled pork sandwich ($8.99 quarter pound, $10.99 half pound.) There’s a pulled chicken sandwich ($8.99-$10.99), and a beef brisket sandwich (market price). Customers can enjoy baby back ribs by the half slab ($13.99) or the full slab ($26.99.) Buddy’s also offers a take on a Cuban sandwich with dry pulled pork, fried pickles, Swiss cheese, ham and spicy mustard.
Buddy’s is famous for its wings, which are served with a wide variety of sauces and dry rubs ranging from the extremely hot mango habanero sauce to ancho chili dry rub to teriyaki sauce. Smoked wings are available after 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“We are right now focusing on our catering season. We can feed anything from five people to 5,000 people. We sell all of our products in bulk. We sell meat by the pound and sides by the quart,” Schultz said. “We’re very excited that our community has supported us for 22 years. In the restaurant business, that’s a long time, and we are still going strong. We had a big 20th anniversary celebration planned a couple of years ago, but, unfortunately COVID happened. We are grateful to the community supporting us through the pandemic. Our customers supported us through a very hard time. We are doing well now and I am glad our community is supporting us.”
Buddy’s All American Bar B Que is located at 1537 3rd Ave. in Huntington next to Calamity J’s. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and from noon until 9 p.m. on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. Cash, Apple Pay, and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out order or catering information, call 304-522-9869. You can visit them online at http://wvbbq.com/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/buddysbbqwv/.