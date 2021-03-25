HUNTINGTON — First opening its doors at Heritage Station in 2014, Butter It Up was initially established for a niche audience of health food aficionados and people with special dietary needs. The small restaurant slowly developed a reputation for having some of the best coffee in town.
In 2018 the restaurant was one of the first businesses to move into The Market on 3rd Avenue, and staff members are celebrating their third year at the current location. The restaurant is co-owned by Drew Hines and Jeremy Mullins.
“I graduated from Marshall University and met my wife, Megan,” Hines said. “I had a few kids, then got into fitness and wellness. That’s how I met my business partner, Jeremy Mullins. We thought it would be good to open up a healthy spot in Huntington. We started as a little bakeshop and coffee shop. We sold a lot of nutrition supplements and slowly grew from there to breakfast and lunch. We then expanded to meal prep and eventually realized we outgrew our space in Heritage Station. So, we moved down here.”
Everything is gluten-free, and many items are sourced locally and sustainably, he said.
“We get local farms involved. The Pork BBQ Nachos and our Sweet & Sassy Salad with Caramelized Salmon are some of my favorite items for lunch. For breakfast it’s got to be the Avocado Toast,” Hines said. “One of the struggles has been finding gluten-free products that are up to our standards. There are a lot of good gluten-free products out there, but honestly there are also a lot that taste like cardboard. So we were lucky to find Canyon Bakehouse, which is the brand that we use for our bread.”
Customers can start their day with one of the signature coffees like The Drew (mocha) for $3.59 or the The Katie made with local cream, house butter and local honey for $3.79. Breakfast options include The Farmers Breakfast ($5.59), which includes two eggs prepared to order and a choice of local bacon or sausage. There’s also a wide variety of omelets including The Popeye ($9.99), which has local bacon, local hydroponic tomato, spinach and Dubliner cheese.
Lunch options include sandwiches such a BLT ($5.79), a Chicken Bacon Ranch Club ($5) and the option to build your own burger starting at $5.50. There’s also salads such as the Avocado Bacon Chicken Salad ($10.99) and wraps like the Buffalo Chicken Wrap ($7.99). You can also enjoy Pork or Ground Beef Nachos ($10.99) topped with lettuce, house nacho cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.
“We use two different local roasters for our coffee in Huntington: Hill Tree and Ignition Roasters. It’s all organic fair trade coffee. We sell bags,” Hines said. “We also have our meal prep service. It’s super awesome for a busy person who just doesn’t want to worry about what to eat today. We provide macro-based meals that they order anytime in the week up until Saturday. We make everything on Sunday, and they pick it up on Tuesday. We have a new menu each week. We also have our gluten-free pastry case. We try to keep it full, but people love them, and we get wiped out pretty quick. We also have chef’s specials every day. We are always trying to make improvements and expand our menu.”
Butter It Up! is located at The Market at 809 3rd Ave., across the street from the Holiday Inn and next to The Wildflower Gift Gallery. It is open from 6:45 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday. Cash, check and all major credit cards are accepted. Delivery is available through GrubHub and DoorDash. For carryout order or more information call 681-204-3510. For specials you can follow them at https://www.facebook.com/butteritup/.