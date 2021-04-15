HUNTINGTON — Opening its doors in 2017, the Camden Corner convenience store also features an award-winning selection of fried chicken, doughnuts and an in-house deli.
While Rick Stiltner may have founded the small store to fill a niche in the far-west end of Huntington, it found a bit of acclaim winning “Best in the Tri-State” awards for two years straight for doughnuts and fried chicken.
“Several years ago I was in the grocery business back in my 20s or early 30s. I got a job with the post office and worked there for 22 years. I was the postmaster of Huntington,” Stiltner said. “I always liked this location on the corner of Piedmont and Camden Road. As luck would have it, my boss happened to own the property. The people who owned Holiday Pools were using it for storage.”
Stiltner heard that the Shoppers Value grocery store in Westmoreland was closing.
“It set off an alarm in my head that now was the time to act,” he said. “So we worked out a deal after many sleepless nights deliberating over leaving a solid job that I’d been at for 22 years.”
Stiltner said he looked at what gap needed to be filled in the community.
“I thought that Huntington didn’t really have a doughnut shop other than Jolly Pirate, which is clear on the other end of town. So I thought fresh doughnuts would be a good add-on,” Stiltner said. “So we opened up with the business plan of a convenience store plus fresh doughnuts every day.”
A variety of doughnuts are fried up each day, with flavors including Boston Cream, Pineapple, Maple Frosted and Strawberry Jelly. Doughnuts are available for 99 cents each, $5.49 for a half dozen or $9.99 for a full dozen. The store also serves homemade cinnamon rolls, individual slices of cake and house-made parfaits starting at $3.99.
“When you have a business, you try a lot of things. Most of them don’t work, but you are looking for the one that does. We happened upon a good fried chicken. I knew a place before I opened this business in South Point, Kentucky, and we always stopped to get fried chicken. They used the Charley Biggs brand of breading,” Stiltner said. “Fortunately a lot of the people who live around here in the Huntington area have the same taste buds as I do, so we’ve had a great response. We’ve won Best in the Tri-State for Fried Chicken two years in a row.”
You can grab a Chicken Dinner special featuring two pieces of chicken and two sides like mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans plus a roll for $5.49. A three-piece chicken strip meal is $5.69. There’s also a family meal deal with eight pieces of chicken, four rolls, 1 pound of coleslaw and 16 potato wedges. The store also has deli sandwiches starting at $3.75. You can also order meat and cheese trays for parties starting at $24.99.
“We are constantly adding new items from time to time. We now have a pineapple doughnut and a twisted glazed chocolate doughnut,” Stiltner said.
Camden Corner is located at 3002 Piedmont Road in Huntington. It is open 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For specials, you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/camden.corner.94.