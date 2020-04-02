HUNTINGTON — With the state under a stay-home order and the future uncertain, restaurants are now looked upon as an essential service. Most are shifting to carry-out only format, but one classic area restaurant is returning to the days of the car-hop.
“We used to do curbside service on roller skates back in the day,” said T.J. Grubbs, manager of Cam’s Ham in Huntington. “It went away for awhile, but I thought it was time to bring it back. Though we haven’t put anyone on roller skates yet.”
The restaurant, owned by T.J.’s parents, Shari and Tim Grubbs, was established in 1957 and named for founder Cambell Hagge. In 2012, the restaurant received national attention when Food Network magazine named its signature sugar-flaked ham sandwich the best in West Virginia as part of its “50 Sandwiches, 50 States” article.
The restaurant is most famous for the sugar-flaked ham sandwich and homemade onion rings. The ham sandwich ($3.39 small, $4.09 large) consists of a lean sugar-flaked ham, lettuce and a special sauce served on a Grecian bun. The restaurant also offers roast beef ($3.59, $4.19) and hickory smoked beef BBQ ($3.49, $4.09). The restaurant also has burgers like The Big Beefer ($5.19) made with two patties, roast beef, lettuce, pickle and sauce.
Customers looking to warm up can enjoy a cup of white bean soup ($1.59 small, $2.59 large) or chili ($2.09, $2.89). Though perhaps second only to their ham sandwiches, their most famous item is their onion rings, which is made from scratch.
“There’s not many people around that make homemade any more. Before everything slowed down, we would normally go through about 100 pounds of onions a day. We also have a steak hoagie that is really good, roast beef with homemade coleslaw, beef barbecue and an excellent fish sandwich,” T.J. Grubbs said.
T.J. Grubbs said the customers are the most important part.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be here. With this situation right now, they’ve really came to us and kept the doors open. Everyone is just trying to make the best of a crappy situation,” T.J. Grubbs said. “Hopefully, things will blow over sooner than later.”
Cam’s Ham is located at 809 1st St. in Huntington. It is currently open from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. They also do deliveries via the Grubhub app. For carryout orders, call 304-522-7012.