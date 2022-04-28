HUNTINGTON — Step right up! Step right up! There’s a new diner in town offering up funnel cakes, cotton candy, deep-fried Oreo cookies and other carnival snacks.
The new Carnival Food Place is located at 412 9th St. in the space that was formerly home of Vic’s Ivy Cuisine and more recently The Beak Cafe. The restaurant opened April 6 and is owned by Jamie Browning.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business for a couple of years in Tennessee, and I decided to go back to my home state. I’m originally from Man in Logan County. There’s really not a lot in Logan County, so I decided to move to Huntington and give it a shot,” Browning said. “I looked on the internet last year for a potential spot. This space was empty for a couple of months. As I understand the person who was here previously had to close for family reasons. There was a lot of work that had to be done. We had to get the hood cleaned, the electrical stuff fixed, and repair the plumbing. This building is very old, so there’s a lot of maintenance. We opened as soon as we could, and we’re in the process of redecorating.”
Customers looking for some carnival eats can enjoy Hot Dogs ($2), Corn Dogs ($3), Chili Cheese Fries ($5) and Boneless Barbecue Wings (six for $5). If you are looking for the sweeter side of the carnival, you can enjoy a Funnel Cake ($6 regular, $7 with ice cream), Cotton Candy ($5) or snow cones ($2). Of course no carnival is without some deep-fried goodies, including Fried Oreos ($4), Fried Snickers ($5), Fried Twinkies ($5) and Fried Brownies ($5).
“I’ve had this idea for a carnival theme back in 2016. Back then I didn’t have the finances, so I started saving up for two years and started to acquire all of this equipment,” Browning said. “Our number one seller is funnel cakes. Everyone loves funnel cakes. If you want them served with ice cream, you get the choice between adding chocolate or caramel syrup. Number two is the deep-fried Oreo, and number three is the cotton candy. I make the cotton candy very big for the kids! We also plan to be open late on the weekends for the after bar crowd.”
Carnival Food Place is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out orders, call 304-730-5668. For daily lunch specials, follow them on Facebook.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.