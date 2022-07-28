HUNTINGTON — Central City Cafe is a restaurant that embodies the spirit of Huntington’s antiques district.
First opening its doors in 1993, the small diner is filled with photos and memorabilia of the city’s rich history. There are vintage headlines from The Herald-Dispatch, posters commemorating Marshall University’s many athletic accomplishments, comics written by Ceredo native author Beau Smith and even a poster for “Teenage Strangler,” a 1964 horror movie that was featured on “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”
The restaurant has been owned and operated by the Luther family since 1993.
“We started in April of 1993. I had only one room back then. I just wanted to open up a place that had comfort food — beans, meatloaf, baked steak, things like that,” David Luther said. “We’ve been on TV, we’ve been in magazines, and we’ve been in newspapers since then. In 2008, Guy Fieri came here and profiled us for an episode of ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.’ Since then we’ve been named one of the best restaurants in West Virginia. Due to the pandemic we had to cut back our hours, so currently we are only open for lunch. But we sell comfort food — and a lot of it.”
Their burger selections include a Whatta Burger, which has American and Swiss cheeses, mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
“We also have a Fried Bologna sandwich. We use a great bologna for that, which we get from Logan’s. We also have five different soups that we offer every day,” Luther said. “Our Reuben is my favorite. It’s probably the best sandwich we make. Our club sandwiches are very big, and they sell well. I also like the baked steak, meatloaf and roast beef.”
Sandwich options include the Cheeseburger ($9.75), Turkey Club ($10.49), Fried Bologna ($8.49) and Meatloaf Sandwich ($9.75). All sandwiches are served with chips.
Each day, there are lunch specials ($12.25), such as Home Style Meatloaf, Open-Faced Roast Beef, Weiners & Kraut, Salmon Patty and Baked Steak. There are also seasonal Cold Plates ($12.25), including Stuffed Tomatoes and a Fruit and Salad plate. All cold plates are served with a croissant and a choice or Chicken or Tuna Salad. Soup options include Pinto Beans, Red Chili, Tomato, White Bean and Vegetable Soups. There are also assorted daily desserts.
The restaurant’s collection of Huntington memorabilia continues to be an attraction.
“One by one, I’ve got a lot of them from the library, and I’ve bought other ones. I’ve got pieces on Chuck Yeager, World War II and the trains,” Luther said. “I always wanted to do something with a little history of Huntington. What excites me the most is when a customer comes in and points at one of the pictures and tells me it’s one of their relatives.”
Central City Cafe is located at 529 14th St. W. in Huntington near The Wild Ramp. It is currently open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 304-522-6142.
