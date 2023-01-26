Cicada Books & Coffee, 604 14th St. West, Huntington, is a book store with a small coffee shop offering an assortment of drinks with locally roasted coffees. There's also an assortment of bagels and sandwiches.
HUNTINGTON — For those who love to curl up with a good book while drinking a cup of joe, take a look at Cicada Books & Coffee. Nestled in West Huntington’s antiques district, this used book store with a small coffee shop offers an assortment of drinks with locally roasted coffees. There’s also an assortment of bagels and a small variety of sandwiches.
Established in 2018, the shop is co-owned by Katie Norman and Dawn Hilbert.
“We opened in 2018. We started working on the building a couple of years before then. There had previously been a shop called John’s here that had been closed for a few years before we moved in,” Hilbert said. “We get our espresso from Dirty Girl Coffee in Athens, Ohio. For our cold brew we use Ignition Roasters, which is based out of Huntington, and lately for our Medium Roast Coffee we use Hill Tree Roasters, which is near Barboursville.”
Coffee lovers can choose from drinks starting with a cup of brewed coffee ($2 small, $3 medium), Latte ($3.75, $4.75) and Mocha ($4, $5) There’s also Hot Chocolate ($3.73, $4.75), Tea Lattes ($2.75, $3.75), and Cold Brew Coffee ($3.50, $4.50). Flavor options include French vanilla, hazelnut, lavender and peppermint.
“We get our bagels sent overnight from a supplier in New York City. We were so happy with the quality and how well they kept. We get them fresh and freeze them to store them. We have been selling a lot of rolls of bagels for people who want to sell them on their own,” Norman said. “They’re a good, filling meal, so when we decided to start serving lunches we thought of bagel sandwiches immediately.”
The shop offers New Yorker brand bagels in an assortment of flavors including Plain, Everything, Jalapeno, and Cinnamon Raisin. You can enjoy a bagel for $4 topped with your choice of cream cheese or peanut butter. You can also order a Bagel Sandwich for $6.50 or in a combo with your choice of chips or a cookie and fruit cup for $8. Sandwich varieties include “Protein” (egg white scramble with bacon & cheese), “Hearty” (Chicken salad and spring mix), “Classic” (Salmon & Cream Cheese), “Vegetarian” (red pepper hummus, spring mix, with pickled onion), and “PB&J” (Peanut butter and strawberry jam). You can take home a sleeve of a half-dozen bagels for $12.
“We usually do two specials at once on drinks. For January, we have a Toasted Marshmallow Latte and a Salted Caramel Mocha,” Norman said. “We will have new drink specials in February rolling out next week, which will be Valentine’s Day themed.”
Cicada Books & Coffee is located at 604 14th St. West in Huntington across the street from The Wild Ramp. It is open Tuesday through Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays. For carry out order, you can call 681-378-3463 or on the Odeko app. Cash, Apple Pay, and all major credit cards are accepted. For specials, you can follow them at https://www.facebook.com/CicadaBooks/.
