HURRICANE, W.Va. — Whether you find yourself craving a pint of Guinness and a shepherd’s pie or simply a great burger, you may want to pay a visit to Connolly’s Irish Pub.
Located along Main Street in Hurricane, the new restaurant is a labor of love of local attorney and first-time restaurateur Steve Connolly, who operates the bar with the help of his sons Brendan and Patrick. The new pub opened in November.
“I’ve been an attorney for 20 years, and I’ve always had a fascination with having an Irish pub. I’m getting closer to retirement, and I was thinking about having a business I could run with my family. Seventeen years ago I was in court talking with a defense attorney about what we wanted to do when we retired. I said I’d love to put a pub on Main Street. Seventeen years later the opportunity came, and we took it,” Connolly said. “The city owns this building, and they purchased it in early 2021. They’ve been working toward the revitalization of Main Street and have added some great businesses. This space was formerly the home of Hidden Creek, and when we came in we wanted to integrate a lot of things from there. This is a wonderful space. This is a 130-year-old building that was merged with another building 95 years ago. So you can really think of the history that’s been discussed in the building. It’s nice to keep that legacy alive.
“I need to mention my business partner Jon Jorgensen and his wife, Chelsea. We’ve known each other for 20 years. In high school and college, Jon worked in several different restaurants. He’s now a claims executive for a national insurance company. So I started this vision and this idea for a restaurant, and it was getting to be too much for me. So he stepped in and helped,” Connolly said. “They became business partners and co-owners with me. His experience in the industry is a huge help. I had an idea and a vision, but he put the rubber to the road and made it happen.
“We physically started doing renovation when we took the lease in April. We wanted to have it open in September, but it took a bit longer because of the pandemic and supply chain issues. Everything slowed down. Getting the exhaust hood in, for instance, went from a six-week project to a two-month project. We also had to put sprinklers in, which went from being a two-week project to a two-month project. We finally opened at the end of November,” Connolly said. “Our first day was Black Friday. It was a soft opening. A week later on Saturday we did our grand opening and it was chaotic. We had almost 300 customers. We ran out of Guinness straight out of the gate due to supply chain issues and regional distribution; we couldn’t get any more in for almost a week and a half. By 2 p.m. we ran out of wings; we ran out of pretzel nuggets at 4 p.m. and fish and chips at 6 p.m. We ran out of food and the cupboards were bare. Thankfully everyone was really understanding.”
The Irish Pub offers a selection of Irish favorites including Bangers & Mash ($14) made with Irish sausages, garlic mashed potatoes and a house-made Guinness gravy. There’s also Shepherd’s Pie ($13) with ground lamb, beef, carrots, peas, onion, Guinness gravy and mashed potatoes. You can also enjoy burgers like “The Dubliner” ($14.50), which is topped with Irish Cheddar, bacon and Guinness Caramelized Onions. There’s also wings ($8 for six; $15 for 12), a Hot Bologna sandwich ($8) and Fish & Chips ($12).
“We are going to introduce soup of the day and an Irish Reuben on grilled sourdough. We have also had an Irish Sangria that we’ve had as a staple that is going to become a staple on the menu,” Connolly said. “Saint Patrick’s Day this year is going to be ridiculous. We are one of the sponsors of the Saint Patrick’s Day 5K at the Tri-County YMCA. That will be the Saturday before Saint Patrick’s Day, and we are going to have events all day long. We are working with the city on a Spring Festival that will be held that weekend. Then on Saint Patrick’s Day we are going to have live music from The Rogues, which is a Charleston-based Pogues cover band.”
Connolly’s Irish Pub is located at 2801 Main St. in Hurricane. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 4 until 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 304-756-8317. For a full menu, visit them online at https://www.irishpubwv.com/, and for specials you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/connollysirishpubwv/.