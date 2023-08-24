Co-owner Bryan England is pictured with the Crafts of the Coal gourmet ice cream truck, which can frequently be found in Hurricane, W.Va. A second truck is located in “The Loop” in St. Albans, W.Va., while a brick-and-mortar franchise recently opened in Dunbar, W.Va.
HURRICANE, W.Va. — We may be in the last days of summer, but you wouldn’t know it from the heat wave. Thankfully, one of the Tri-State’s coolest ice cream spots is serving up some first-class scoops.
First opening in July 2020, Crafts of The Coal is a food truck that serves gourmet ice cream. The truck can frequently be found in Hurricane. It has also expanded with a truck located inside “The Loop” at St. Albans and a brick-and-mortar franchise in Dunbar, which opened this summer.
