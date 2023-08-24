The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE, W.Va. — We may be in the last days of summer, but you wouldn’t know it from the heat wave. Thankfully, one of the Tri-State’s coolest ice cream spots is serving up some first-class scoops.

First opening in July 2020, Crafts of The Coal is a food truck that serves gourmet ice cream. The truck can frequently be found in Hurricane. It has also expanded with a truck located inside “The Loop” at St. Albans and a brick-and-mortar franchise in Dunbar, which opened this summer.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you